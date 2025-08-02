SSB Jawan Dies After Falling From Roof In J & K's Doda

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A jawan of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) died after falling from the roof of a building in Gandoh area of Doda district on Saturday, officials said.

An official said that the deceased has been identified as Rajinder Prasad Bagriya, 37, son of Ramnivas Bagriya, a resident of, Nagwa, Sikar, Rajasthan. He was posted with 7 BN F Company of SSB at Gandoh.

The jawan was critically injured in the fall and was immediately shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Doda, where doctors declared him brought dead, reported news agency JKNS.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident.

