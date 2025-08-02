Adarsh Gourav On 'Alien: Earth': Privilege To Work Alongside The Best Talent In The World
Adarsh took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images from the premiere, which took place at the Barbican Centre in London. He was joined by Kit Young, Jonathan Ajayi, Lily Newmark and Sidney Chandler.
He wrote in the caption:“The European premiere of @alienearthfx was magical. Such a privilege to work alongside the best talent in the world. Super excited for the show to drop on the 12th of August on @hulu and @disneyplus worldwide.”
Alien: Earth is an upcoming American science fiction horror television series created by Noah Hawley, based on the Alien franchise. It serves as a prequel set two years before the events of the original 1979 film Alien.
The show revolves around a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers who, after the space vessel Maginot crash-lands on Earth, make a discovery that brings them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat.
The show takes place when a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat.
The series has been entirely shot in Thailand, and aims to transport viewers to a world that feels both familiar and utterly alien.
He will next be seen in the psychological drama Tu Yaa Main alongside Shanaya Kapoor.“Tu Yaa Main” is set for a Valentine's Day 2026 release. The film is believed to be the ultimate date fright film-a gripping, genre-blending ride that promises romance, thrill, and survival, all wrapped in a breathtaking cinematic package.
Adarsh began acting with the drama film My Name Is Khan in 2010. He gained international recognition for playing chauffeur Balram Halwai in the satirical film The White Tiger, which garnered him nominations for the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role and the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead.
He has also starred in the teen comedy series Hostel Daze, the comic thriller series Guns & Gulaabs, and the drama film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.
