Sreeleela Dedicates Bhagvanth Kesari Win To Daughters Who Dream Big
Sreeleela took to Instagram, where she shared the poster of the film, which also stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kajal Aggarwal, and Arjun Rampal.
“Bhagavanth Kesari” follows the story of a former prisoner who is adamant about training his adoptive daughter to join the Indian Army. However, his mission is interrupted by a conflict with a ruthless businessman.
For the caption, Sreeleela wrote:“BANAO BETI KO SHER THIS WAS FILM IS THE CLOSEST TO MY HEART. With your immense love and support, this message now echoes nationwide as #BhagavanthKesari bag the Best Film Award at the 71st National Film Awards...
“Heartfelt thanks to the respected jury for recognizing our effort, and deepest gratitude to #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu for his unwavering belief and relentless support throughout this journey. This win is for every daughter who dares to dream big and roar louder!” She added.
In other news, Sreeleela will next be seen in Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'.
The actress will be seen playing the female lead in this film, which is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.
Pawan on July 29 announced that the unit of the film had now completed shooting the climax of the film.
Production house Mythri Movie Makers wrote on X, "#UstaadBhagatSingh completes shooting for climax. An electrifying climax high on emotions and action was wrapped up under the supervision of #NabaKanta master."
The tweet further read: "Despite his cabinet meetings and responsibilities as the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh and taking part in Hari Hara Veera Mallu presentations, Power Star Pawan Kalyan Garu completed the shoot swiftly. This is a testament of his dedication and hardworking nature.”
