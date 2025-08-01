Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dow Jones Wave Analysis 1 August 2025


2025-08-01 11:04:44
Dow Jones: ⬇️ Sell

– Dow Jones broke the support zone

– Likely to fall to support level 43000.00

The Dow Jones index broke the support zone between the support level 44000.00 and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from June.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active short-term correction iv.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_2_uk_75_eng.png>

Dow Jones index can be expected to fall to the next support level at 43000.00 (target for the completion of the active correction iv and the former resistance from May and June).

