Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market To Reach USD 1.62 Trillion By 2030, Driven By Health-Conscious Consumption And Product Diversification Mordor Intelligence

"Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

According to a 2025 report on the Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market by Mordor Intelligence, the market is projected to grow from USD 1.22 trillion in 2025 to USD 1.62 trillion by 2030, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.82% during the forecast period. Rising demand for healthier alternatives, functional beverages, and premium offerings across global markets is encouraging companies to expand product portfolios and strengthen distribution.

The non-alcoholic beverages market includes a wide range of drink products that do not contain alcohol, such as carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, fruit juices, energy drinks, dairy-based beverages, and ready-to-drink tea and coffee. This market serves diverse consumer preferences, from health-conscious individuals seeking low-sugar and functional drinks to convenience-driven urban populations preferring ready-to-drink formats.

Key Market Trends in the Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market

Rising Demand for Health-Oriented Beverages: Consumers are opting for drinks with added functional benefits like vitamins, electrolytes, and probiotics. This is boosting growth in categories like fortified water, low-calorie drinks, and plant-based alternatives.

Expansion of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Formats: Busy lifestyles are fueling demand for convenient beverages such as RTD tea, coffee, and energy drinks. These products are especially popular among younger, urban consumers.

Shift Toward Low- and No-Sugar Products: With growing awareness of sugar intake, brands are reformulating classic beverages to include low or zero sugar, using natural sweeteners like stevia and monk fruit.

E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Channels Growing: Online grocery platforms and D2C models are allowing brands to reach a broader audience, encouraging product trials and offering subscription-based models for beverages.

Increased Focus on Clean Label and Natural Ingredients: Consumers are seeking beverages made with recognizable, simple ingredients. This trend is especially visible in juices, flavored waters, and plant-based milks.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Energy Drinks: Popular for quick energy boosts, especially among younger consumers and athletes.

Sports Drinks: Designed to replenish electrolytes and fluids, targeted at active individuals.

Juices: Includes fruit and vegetable juices, driven by demand for natural and healthy beverages.

Bottled Water: One of the fastest-growing segments due to rising health awareness and convenience.

Carbonated Soft Drinks: Traditional fizzy drinks, though facing health scrutiny, still maintain a large market share.

RTD Tea and Coffee: Ready-to-drink options appeal to on-the-go consumers seeking functional beverages.

Dairy Alternative Drinks: Plant-based beverages like almond, soy, and oat milk, growing in popularity among lactose-intolerant and vegan consumers.

Dairy-Based Beverages: Includes flavored milk and fermented dairy drinks, offering nutritional value.

Other Product Types: Covers niche and emerging beverage categories.

By Packaging Type

PET/Glass Bottles: Widely used for juices, water, and carbonated drinks; glass preferred for premium products.

Cans: Convenient, lightweight, and commonly used for energy drinks and soft drinks.

Tetra Pack: Ideal for extended shelf-life products such as juices and dairy alternatives.

Others: Includes pouches, cartons, and eco-friendly packaging formats.

By Category

Conventional: Standard non-alcoholic beverages widely consumed across demographics.

Free From: Products labeled as free from sugar, caffeine, allergens, or artificial ingredients, gaining traction among health-conscious consumers.

By Distribution Channel

On-Trade: Sales through restaurants, cafes, hotels, and bars, driven by experiential consumption.

Off-Trade: Dominates retail distribution through supermarkets, convenience stores, and online platforms.

By Geography

North America: A mature market with strong demand for functional and low-sugar beverages; innovation is driven by health trends and premium offerings.

Europe: Focuses heavily on sustainability and clean-label products; growing interest in plant-based and organic drinks.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region, fueled by rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and a shift toward Western lifestyles and health-focused beverages.

South America: Growth supported by increasing urbanization and changing consumer preferences, particularly in energy and flavored drinks.

Middle East and Africa: Expanding market with growing demand for bottled water and fruit-based beverages, driven by hot climate and young population demographics

Major Players

PepsiCo, Inc. A global leader in beverages and snacks, PepsiCo offers a wide range of non-alcoholic drinks including soft drinks, juices, and ready-to-drink teas through brands like Pepsi, Tropicana, and Lipton (joint venture).

The Coca-Cola Company Known for its flagship Coca-Cola brand, the company provides a diverse portfolio of sparkling and still beverages including Minute Maid juices, Dasani water, and Honest Tea.

Danone S.A. A French multinational focusing on health-oriented beverages, especially dairy-based drinks, plant-based alternatives, and bottled water under brands like Evian and Alpro.

Nestlé S.A. A major player in bottled water and functional beverages, Nestlé operates popular brands such as Nestlé Pure Life and Nesquik and has a growing presence in health and wellness drinks.

Red Bull GmbH Specializes in energy drinks, with its flagship Red Bull brand dominating the global market. The company is also active in extreme sports marketing and youth-oriented branding.

Conclusion

The non-alcoholic beverages market continues to expand steadily, supported by rising health awareness, evolving consumer preferences, and increasing demand for convenient and functional drinks. Growth is being driven by innovation across categories such as dairy alternatives, energy drinks, and functional beverages, while sustainable packaging and digital retail channels are reshaping distribution strategies. With strong global players investing in new product lines and emerging amarkets showing promising potential, the industry is poised for further diversification and growth across all segments.

