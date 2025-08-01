Austin Fence & Deck Builders Boosts Local Visibility With Updated Google Business Profile

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Austin Fence & Deck Builders"Austin Fence & Deck Builders updates its Google Business Profile to enhance local visibility. The refreshed listing includes new photos, updated contact details, easier estimate requests, and verified customer reviews. Serving Central Texas for over 10 years, the company offers expert fence and deck installations, repairs, and staining.

Austin, TX - August 1, 2025 - Austin Fence & Deck Builders , a locally trusted contractor with over 10 years of experience in outdoor construction, has enhanced its digital presence with a fully updated Google Business Profile. The move reinforces the company's commitment to transparent customer engagement and continued leadership in the Central Texas fencing and decking market.

The refreshed listing now includes:

Updated contact details and operating hours

New photos from recent residential projects

An easier process for requesting estimates

Verified customer reviews and service areas



“We've always relied on word-of-mouth and satisfied clients, but now we're making it even easier for people to find and engage with us online,” said Robert Robbins, founder of Austin Fence & Deck Builders.

As local demand grows for durable, custom-built decks and fences, the company continues to offer a full range of services - from new installations and structural repairs to staining and replacements - as trusted deck builders throughout Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, and nearby areas.

The updated Google listing is part of a broader initiative to streamline customer access and provide more transparency into the company's work. It allows homeowners to browse project galleries, read verified reviews, and contact the company directly from search results.

To explore the listing and view recent work, visit