Daniel James Consulting Launches CASASALVO: Italian-Mediterranean Elegance Arrives In Soho

This past Sunday, July 20th, Chef Salvo Lo Castro officially opened the doors to CASASALVO, his first full-service restaurant located at 195 Spring Street in the heart of SoHo. The grand opening was met with critical acclaim and packed tables, as diners raved about the fusion of Mediterranean, Italian, and European flavors that have made Chef Salvo an international culinary sensation.

“Delicious food, impeccable service, and a truly welcoming atmosphere. Every detail was thoughtfully crafted with love and passion.”

Among the standout dishes earning early praise: the Lamb Chop Premium Colorado, lauded for its perfect char and melt-in-your-mouth tenderness, and the indulgent Fettuccine CASASALVO - an instant signature.

CASASALVO represents the pinnacle of Chef Salvo's storied culinary journey - a journey that spans continents, decades, and an elite global clientele. As his fourth location in New York City and his first full-scale restaurant, CASASALVO is not just a new chapter - it's a statement. Building upon the success of his beloved CASASALVO Café locations across Manhattan, this flagship establishment offers a fully immersive fine dining experience, where every detail reflects the refinement, passion, and prestige that define Chef Salvo's legacy.







Meet the Chef Behind the Magic

Chef Salvo Lo Castro is no ordinary chef - he has served as a personal chef to Pope Benedict XVI and Pope John Paul II, and has catered to elite global clientele including Rolex, Dolce & Gabbana, and Tom Cruise.

“[Chef] Salvo is not just a chef, he is an artist.”

Born in Catania, Sicily, Chef Salvo's love for cooking was sparked in his youth, shaped by his family's hazelnut farm and his grandmother's bustling rotisserie. He trained at the prestigious Giovanni Falcone Institute and honed his skills in the grand hotels of Taormina, including the San Domenico Palace and Mazzarò Sea Palace. With over 1.1 million Instagram followers and a loyal fanbase across Europe and the U.S., Chef Salvo has earned international recognition for merging fine dining excellence with authentic Mediterranean warmth.

CASASALVO Restaurant, 195 Spring Street, New York, NY 10012, (212) 334-1013, casasalvonyc

Hours of Operation: Lunch: Tuesday – Sunday 11:30am – 2:30pm

Dinner: Monday – Sunday 5:00om – 11:30pm