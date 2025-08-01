Namibia: Ambassador Appointed To Windhoek

At its session on 1 August, the Government promoted Counsellor Katja Kalamäki to the public office of Counsellor for Foreign Affairs, starting on 1 September 2025. The President of the Republic appointed Counsellor for Foreign Affairs Kalamäki to serve as Head of Mission at Finland's Embassy in Windhoek from 1 September 2025.

Kalamäki will transfer to Windhoek from the Unit for Northern Europe and Regional Cooperation, where she has served as Director since 2021. Before that, she worked as Diplomatic Adviser to the Foreign Minister in the Office of the Minister for Foreign Affairs in 2013–2021.

Kalamäki has prior experience on Finnish missions abroad from Islamabad, where she served as Deputy Head of Mission in 2010–2011, and from the Permanent Mission of Finland to the UN in New York, where she worked in 2011–2013 specialising in human rights and equality issues.

Kalamäki joined the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in 2005. She holds two Master's degrees of Master of Social Sciences.

