New Blueprint Partners Acquires Mission Christian Academy Campus In Indianapolis MSA

13095 Publishers Drive - 42,340-square-foot industrial flex facility in Fishers, Indiana

New Blueprint Partners

Strategic acquisition secures long-term income from essential-use school facility in high-growth Indianapolis suburb.

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New Blueprint Partners (“NBP”), a national investor in mission-critical industrial real estate , is proud to announce the acquisition of 13095 Publishers Drive, a fully leased 42,340-square-foot industrial flex facility in Fishers, Indiana, a high-growth suburb within the Indianapolis MSA. The acquisition aligns with NBP's focus on acquiring income-generating properties with strong fundamentals, operationally essential tenants, and value-add potential facility serves as the sole campus of Mission Christian Academy, a K–12 private Christian school with a growing student body exceeding 500. The school executed a long-term lease in 2022 that runs through July 2031, providing investors with stable, long-duration income secured by a committed tenant."This acquisition represents the intersection of mission-driven use, regional economic strength, and stable cash flow," said Ron Schinik, Co-Founder of NBP. "We continue to target essential-use properties with embedded value and reliable yield."Strategic Location, Long-Term StabilityLocated just off State Route 37 and minutes from downtown Fishers, the property sits on a 5.81-acre parcel in a thriving, high-income community. The immediate trade area includes a population with average household incomes of over $115,000 and is served by a highly rated public school district. Nearby infrastructure includes Geist Reservoir, regional hospitals, and the Nickel Plate Trail building offers both institutional-grade construction and flexible reuse potential, featuring open-plan classrooms, administrative offices, a gymnasium, and multipurpose areas. These qualities make it ideal for educational or community-based operations well into the future.Reflecting NBP's Investment StrategyThe acquisition is consistent with NBP's broader investment thesis, which targets niche industrial and essential-use real estate assets often overlooked by larger institutional funds. NBP specializes in Class B and mission-driven assets in supply-constrained submarkets-properties that offer a combination of durable income, cost-efficient basis, and tax-efficient structures."Our approach is rooted in acquiring assets that serve a real operational need," added Marc Esrig, Co-Founder of NBP. "This property exemplifies that strategy, with its long-term tenant commitment and strong submarket fundamentals."As part of its commitment to maximizing investor value, NBP will undertake a cost segregation analysis to accelerate depreciation and enhance after-tax returns, a core component of its tax-advantaged investment approach.About New Blueprint PartnersNew Blueprint Partners is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring and managing mission-critical industrial and essential-use assets nationwide. The firm combines institutional rigor with entrepreneurial execution, offering investors strategic exposure to long-term, income-producing real estate with downside protection and upside optionality.VisitMedia Contact: Ron Schinik – ...Investor Contact: Marc Esrig – ...

Ron Schinik

New Blueprint Partners

+1 914-455-0800

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.