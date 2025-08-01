Ace Hardware And Ace Handyman Services Named To 2025 'Best Of The Best' Franchises List

Entrepreneur magazine recognizes both brands among the world's leading franchise opportunities

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware , the world's largest hardware cooperative, has once again been recognized on Entrepreneur magazine's Best of the Best list, featured in the July/August issue and on Entrepreneur. Ace Handyman Services , a subsidiary of Ace Hardware, was also named to the list, earning top honors in the home repairs and handyman services category.

The Best of the Best designation is reserved for franchise brands that not only rank in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® but also secure the top spot in their respective categories. The recognition reflects Ace Hardware's continued strength as a retail cooperative and Ace Handyman Services' position as a trusted choice for homeowners seeking reliable, professional help with projects big and small.

"This award reinforces what makes Ace unique: local ownership backed by national scale," said Andy Schmitt, Vice President of Retail Operations and New Business at Ace Hardware. "Our owners are at the heart of everything we do. Their dedication to service and their role in the communities they serve are what make Ace and Ace Handyman Services such strong opportunities for entrepreneurs."

Entrepreneur's annual ranking evaluates franchise systems across more than 150 data points, including costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial stability. Both Ace Hardware and Ace Handyman Services excelled across these criteria, further solidifying their reputations as world-class franchise opportunities.

Ace Handyman Services, formerly Handyman Matters established in 1998 and acquired and rebranded by Ace Hardware in 2019, is made up of locally owned and operated franchise businesses staffed by skilled craftsmen and women who deliver a wide range of home improvement and maintenance services, from carpentry and painting to drywall and flooring.

"Finding and retaining kind, servant-hearted people has allowed us to grow at a rate that connects us to so many communities," said Andy Bell, Founder and CEO of Ace Handyman Services.

The full 2025 Best of the Best list is available in the July/August issue of Entrepreneur magazine and online at Entrepreneur .

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest hardware cooperative in the world, serving more than 8,700 locally owned and operated stores around the globe, while providing the best products, services, and operating methods to almost 5,200 Ace retail stores in the United States. Ace Hardware's family of brands includes Ace Hardware, Emery Jensen Distribution, and independent retailers worldwide. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace operates an expansive network of U.S. distribution centers, along with international capabilities in Ningbo, China, and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities, known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware or href="" target="_blank" acehardwar .

About Ace Handyman Services

Ace Handyman Services (AHS) is a stand-alone subsidiary of Ace Hardware corporation. AHS employes reliable background checked craftsmen to complete 1,162 projects, including carpentry, drywall, flooring, painting, and miscellaneous repairs around residential and commercial properties. Ace sought to extend its "Helpful Place" concept to homes, as consumers are switching from DIY to a "do it for me" mentality. Ace Handyman Services currently has nearly 400 territories with over 200 owners across 47 states and is continuing to grow at a rapid pace while remaining a nationally recognized franchise.

