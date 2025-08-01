PCS Edventures! Provides Share Buyback Update
|Date
|Purchased Shares
|Average Price
|Repurchased Value
|5/20/25
|284,959
|$0.14
|$39,894.00
|5/21/25
|100,000
|$0.136
|$13,606.95
|7/7/25
|1,000,000
|$0.12
|$120,006.95
|7/14/25
|11,850
|$0.11
|$1,303.50
|7/16/25
|200,000
|$0.11
|$22,006.95
|07/21/25
|19,000
|$0.0945
|$1,802.45
|07/22/25
|23,000
|$0.099
|$2,283.95
|07/23/25
|24,000
|$0.094
|$2,262.95
|07/24/25
|26,000
|$0.090
|$2,346.95
|07/25/25
|26,000
|$0.089
|$2,320.95
|07/28/25
|2,418,170
|$0.0899
|$217,399.11
For more information about PCS Edventures!, Inc., visit our website .
Company financial information and reports can be found at
About PCS Edventures!, Inc.
PCS Edventures!, Inc. (“OTCPK: PCSV”) is a Meridian, Idaho company that designs and delivers technology-rich products and services for the TK-12 market that develop 21st-century skills. PCS programs emphasize experiential learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (“STEM”). .
Forward-Looking Statements.
This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this Press Release. This Press Release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of PCS and its“forward-looking statements” in such filings that are contained in the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) Edgar Archives at .
Contact.
Investor Contact: Michael Bledsoe 1.800.429.3110, ...
Investor Relations Web Site:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment