Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
On The Road: SEC Crypto Task Force To Host A Series Of Roundtables Across The U.S.


2025-08-01 03:09:32
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2025) - The Securities and Exchange Commission announced today that its Crypto Task Force will host a series of roundtables across the country to provide opportunities for additional stakeholders to meet with Commissioner Hester Peirce, who leads the Crypto Task Force.

“We want to hear from people who were not able to travel for the roundtables that took place this past spring in Washington, D.C. and may not have had a voice in past policymaking efforts,” said Commissioner Peirce.“The Crypto Task Force is acutely aware that any regulatory framework will have far-reaching effects, and we want to ensure that our outreach is as comprehensive as possible.”

Commissioner Peirce and members of the Crypto Task Force will be visiting cities across the U.S. in the coming months (please see the tentative schedule listed below), and they are particularly interested in hearing from representatives of crypto-related projects that have 10 or fewer employees and are less than two years old.

To request to join Commissioner Peirce for a Crypto Task Force on the Road conversation about such a project, please email ... with the subject line“Crypto on the Road” and include the name of the city where you want to meet.

In your submission, please include:

  • Attendee name(s) [please limit to one or two project representatives]
  • A brief description of your team's make-up and your project

To promote open dialogue and continue the transparency of its public engagement, the Crypto Task Force plans to post a list of the projects that participate in these meetings.

Crypto Task Force on the Road Schedule

  • August 4: Berkeley, Calif.
  • August 19: Boston
  • September 4: Dallas
  • September 15: Chicago
  • September 25: New York City
  • October 3: Irvine, Calif.
  • October 24: Cleveland
  • October 29: Scottsdale, Ariz.
  • November 12: New York City
  • December 5: Ann Arbor, Mich.

While the Crypto Task Force may not be able to meet with every party, it is committed to providing many paths for engagement, including through written input .

