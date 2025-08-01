Everybody HOLD Launches On Base Chain, Advancing Its Multi-Chain Expansion Strategy

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2025) -, a decentralized community-owned crypto project, has officially announced the deployment of its smart contract on the Base blockchain. This development marks a key milestone in the project's strategic roadmap to increase accessibility and scalability across blockchain ecosystems.







Everybody HOLD

Originally launched on Ethereum, the HOLD token now operates on both Ethereum and Base networks, allowing users to benefit from lower transaction fees and faster confirmation times offered by Base while maintaining full compatibility with the original contract.

"The expansion to Base is a natural next step for HOLD," said a project spokesperson. "It allows our growing community to interact with the HOLD ecosystem in a more accessible and cost-efficient way, without altering our core values of decentralization, fairness, and transparency."

Key Highlights:



Live Smart Contracts:



Ethereum: 0x68b36248477277865c64dfc78884ef80577078f3

Base: 0x9493c825f691f272ce12b0d001b746130629bf71

Total Holders: 4,490 (as of July 2025)

Burned Supply: Over 72% of the total token supply No Developer Wallets or VC Funding

HOLD was designed with built-in anti-whale mechanisms at launch, including purchase limits and a burned majority supply to prevent centralization. Over time, the project has shifted to full community control, with no pre-sale, no airdrops, and no token unlocks scheduled.

In the past three months, HOLD has experienced notable community growth, adding nearly 2,000 new holders globally. The decentralized nature of the project continues to attract users seeking long-term, transparent tokenomics.

The addition of the Base smart contract reflects the project's commitment to cross-chain interoperability and sustained infrastructure development. With both chains now active, HOLD aims to broaden its user base while staying aligned with its founding principles.

More updates and technical documentation about the Base deployment are available on the official website.

About Everybody HOLD

Founded in 2023, Everybody HOLD is a decentralized cryptocurrency project designed to promote community ownership and equitable token distribution. Built without VC funding or centralized control, the HOLD token operates transparently through public smart contracts and is governed by its growing global community.