Azerbaijani Economic Council Holds Its Next Meeting (PHOTO)

2025-08-01 03:07:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1.​ The latest meeting of the Economic Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on August 1 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend .

The convening centered on fiscal allocations and taxation frameworks pivotal for formulating projections for the state and aggregated financial plans for the year 2026 and the subsequent triennium. Proposed amendments to the Tax Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and current economic matters were also on the agenda.

During the session, proposals by Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, and Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population Anar Aliyev were presented and discussed by members of the Economic Council.

Following the meeting, pertinent directives were disseminated to the designated state entities, incorporating the insights and recommendations of Council members.

