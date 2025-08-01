Biliary Tract Cancer Market Expected To Experience Major Growth By 2034, According To Delveinsight Astrazeneca, Taiho Oncology, Delcath Systems, Transthera Sciences (Nanjing), Basilea Pharma, Eisai

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Biliary Tract Cancer Companies in the market include - Senhwa Biosciences, Incyte, Merck Sharp & Dohme, AstraZeneca, Taiho Oncology, Delcath Systems, TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Basilea Pharmaceutica, Eisai, Zymeworks, BeiGene, Xencor, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Leap Therapeutics, Inc., Compass Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, ZielBio, Inc., GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., BioNTech SE, SOTIO Biotech, and others.

DelveInsight's “Biliary Tract Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Biliary Tract Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Biliary Tract Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Biliary Tract Cancer market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Biliary Tract Cancer Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Biliary Tract Cancer Market Report:



The Biliary Tract Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020–2034)

In April 2025, Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in oncology and antibody-based therapies, reported that its ongoing Phase 2/3 COMPANION-002 trial evaluating tovecimig (previously CTX-009) in combination with paclitaxel for advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC) met the primary efficacy endpoint with statistically significant top-line results.

In January 2025, The Phase 3 SWOG S1815 trial (NCT03768414) revealed that adding nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane) to the standard chemotherapy regimen of gemcitabine and cisplatin did not lead to a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) or progression-free survival (PFS) compared to gemcitabine and cisplatin alone in patients with newly diagnosed advanced biliary tract cancer.

In December 2024, Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced that the U.S. FDA has granted accelerated approval for Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii) 50mg/mL for intravenous administration. This approval is for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable, or metastatic HER2-positive biliary tract cancer (BTC), confirmed by an FDA-approved test.

In November 2024, CTX-009 is a bispecific antibody that targets both Delta-like ligand 4 (DLL4) and vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A), two pathways crucial for angiogenesis and tumor vascularization. Preclinical and early clinical data suggest that inhibiting both pathways offers strong anti-tumor effects across various solid tumors, including colorectal, gastric, cholangiocarcinoma, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. Partial responses have been observed in heavily pre-treated cancer patients who were resistant to approved anti-VEGF therapies. The COMPANION-002 trial, a Phase 2/3 study, is evaluating the combination of CTX-009 and paclitaxel versus paclitaxel alone in patients with previously treated, advanced metastatic or recurrent biliary tract cancers (BTC). Clinical trial information: NCT05506943.

In August 2024, Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics for various diseases, today announced the completion of patient enrollment in its COMPANION-002 trial. The trial, a randomized Phase 2/3 study, involves 150 patients and evaluates CTX-009 in individuals with biliary tract cancer (BTC).

In June 2024, Bold Therapeutics, a global leader in the development of innovative metallotherapeutics, announced positive Phase 2 safety and efficacy results for its lead asset, BOLD-100, in the treatment of advanced metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC) and gastric cancer (GC) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting in Chicago, IL.

Chemotherapy regimens currently dominate the market. However, several promising therapies in development, such as CX-4945 and CTX-009, are anticipated to significantly impact the Biliary Tract Cancer treatment landscape during the forecast period (2024–2034).

In 2023, the United States held the largest share of the Biliary Tract Cancer market in the 7MM, representing nearly 48% of the market, compared to the EU4, the UK, and Japan.

In 2023, the United States represented approximately 30% of the total incident cases of Biliary Tract Cancer in the 7MM, accounting for the highest number of cases within this region.

In the United States, the majority of Biliary Tract Cancer cases occur in individuals aged 70–79 years, accounting for approximately 30% of all age-specific cases.

In the United States, TP53 mutations were the most prevalent among mutation-specific cases of Biliary Tract Cancer in 2023, followed by KRAS mutations.

Key Biliary Tract Cancer Companies: Senhwa Biosciences, Incyte, Merck Sharp & Dohme, AstraZeneca, Taiho Oncology, Delcath Systems, TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Basilea Pharmaceutica, Eisai, Zymeworks, BeiGene, Xencor, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Leap Therapeutics, Inc., Compass Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, ZielBio, Inc., GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., BioNTech SE, SOTIO Biotech, Carisma Therapeutics Inc, Rain Oncology Inc, Avacta Life Sciences Ltd, DualityBio Inc., and others

Key Biliary Tract Cancer Therapies: PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), Silmitasertib (CX-4945), Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Imfinzi (durvalumab), Futibatinib (TAS-120), Melphalan, E7090 (tasurgratinib), TT-00420, ARQ 087 (Derazantinib), Lenvima (lenvatinib), Zanidatamab, XmAb20717, Nivolumab + DKN-01, CTX-009, MEDI5752, Brigimadlin, ZB131, GQ1001, BNT141, SO-C101, CT-0508, RAIN-32, AVA6000, DB-1303, and others The Biliary Tract Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Biliary Tract Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Biliary Tract Cancer market dynamics.

Biliary Tract Cancer Overview

Biliary Tract Cancer is a rare and aggressive cancer that originates in the bile ducts, which are responsible for carrying bile from the liver to the small intestine. It includes cancers of the bile ducts inside and outside the liver, as well as the gallbladder. Symptoms can be vague and may include jaundice, abdominal pain, and weight loss, often leading to delayed diagnosis. BTC is typically diagnosed in later stages, making treatment more challenging. Treatment options may include surgery, chemotherapy, and targeted therapies, depending on the cancer's location and stage.

Get a Free sample for the Biliary Tract Cancer Market Report:

Biliary Tract Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Biliary Tract Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Biliary Tract Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Biliary Tract Cancer

Prevalent Cases of Biliary Tract Cancer by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Biliary Tract Cancer Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Biliary Tract Cancer

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Biliary Tract Cancer epidemiology trends @ Biliary Tract Cancer Epidemiology Forecast

Biliary Tract Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Biliary Tract Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Biliary Tract Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Biliary Tract Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Biliary Tract Cancer Therapies and Key Companies



PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib): Incyte

Silmitasertib (CX-4945): Senhwa Biosciences

Keytruda (pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme

Imfinzi (durvalumab): AstraZeneca

Futibatinib (TAS-120): Taiho Oncology

Melphalan: Delcath Systems

E7090 (tasurgratinib): Eisai

TT-00420: TransThera Sciences (Nanjing)

ARQ 087 (Derazantinib): Basilea Pharmaceutica

Lenvima (lenvatinib): Eisai and Merck & Co

Zanidatamab: Zymeworks and BeiGene

XmAb20717: Xencor, Inc.

Nivolumab + DKN-01: Bristol-Myers Squibb/Leap Therapeutics, Inc.

CTX-009: Compass Therapeutics

MEDI5752: AstraZeneca

Brigimadlin: Boehringer Ingelheim

ZB131: ZielBio, Inc.

GQ1001: GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

BNT141: BioNTech SE

SO-C101: SOTIO Biotech

CT-0508: Carisma Therapeutics Inc

RAIN-32: Rain Oncology Inc

AVA6000: Avacta Life Sciences Ltd DB-1303: DualityBio Inc.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Biliary Tract Cancer market share @ Biliary Tract Cancer Treatment Market

Biliary Tract Cancer Market Strengths

The therapeutic landscape in BTCs has expanded considerably in recent years. Combined therapy with chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and modulation of immune checkpoints-mediated signaling pathways are promising strategies.

Biliary Tract Cancer Market Opportunities

Increasing cognizance about different mutations, pathways, and other regimens has changed the focus on curable treatment options with emerging candidates that will lead the growth of the global market.

Scope of the Biliary Tract Cancer Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Biliary Tract Cancer Companies: Senhwa Biosciences, Incyte, Merck Sharp & Dohme, AstraZeneca, Taiho Oncology, Delcath Systems, TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Basilea Pharmaceutica, Eisai, Zymeworks, BeiGene, Xencor, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Leap Therapeutics, Inc., Compass Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, ZielBio, Inc., GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., BioNTech SE, SOTIO Biotech, Carisma Therapeutics Inc, Rain Oncology Inc, Avacta Life Sciences Ltd, DualityBio Inc., and others

Key Biliary Tract Cancer Therapies: PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), Silmitasertib (CX-4945), Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Imfinzi (durvalumab), Futibatinib (TAS-120), Melphalan, E7090 (tasurgratinib), TT-00420, ARQ 087 (Derazantinib), Lenvima (lenvatinib), Zanidatamab, XmAb20717, Nivolumab + DKN-01, CTX-009, MEDI5752, Brigimadlin, ZB131, GQ1001, BNT141, SO-C101, CT-0508, RAIN-32, AVA6000, DB-1303, and others

Biliary Tract Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Biliary Tract Cancer current marketed and Biliary Tract Cancer emerging therapies

Biliary Tract Cancer Market Dynamics: Biliary Tract Cancer market drivers and Biliary Tract Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Biliary Tract Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Biliary Tract Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Biliary Tract Cancer companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Biliary Tract Cancer Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Biliary Tract Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Biliary Tract Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Biliary Tract Cancer

4. Biliary Tract Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Biliary Tract Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Biliary Tract Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Biliary Tract Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Biliary Tract Cancer

9. Biliary Tract Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Biliary Tract Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Biliary Tract Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Biliary Tract Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Biliary Tract Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Biliary Tract Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Biliary Tract Cancer Market Drivers

16. Biliary Tract Cancer Market Barriers

17. Biliary Tract Cancer Appendix

18. Biliary Tract Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.