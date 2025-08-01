Top Technology Executives Recognized At The 2025 Minnesota ORBIE Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading CIOs and CISOs honored for leadership, innovation, and business impact







MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Minnesota ORBIE Awards recognized the exceptional leadership and innovation of top technology executives from Illumina, Cargill, Minnesota Housing, Agiliti Health, Cambria, Choice Financial Group, Land O'Lakes, Inc and Anderson Trucking Service. Hosted by MinnesotaCIO, and introducing MinnesotaCISO, chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network , the prestigious awards honor CIOs and CISOs and C-suite technology leaders who drive business transformation and industry impact.

Winners were recognized across eight categories: Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, CISO Large Enterprise, CISO Enterprise, and Leadership. The ceremony, which took place at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, brought together top executives and industry leaders to celebrate excellence in technology leadership.

“Great leaders understand how connections drive transformation,” said Tony Peleska, MinnesotaCIO Chair.“The ORBIE® Awards recognize CIOs and CISOs who leverage relationships to drive innovation, solve complex challenges, and shape the future of Minnesota.”

Meet the 2025 Minnesota ORBIE Award Winners:

Carissa Rollins, Global Chief Information Officer & SVP, Illumina (ret.) received the Leadership ORBIE.

Jennifer Hartsock, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Cargill, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $5 billion annual revenue and multi-national operations.

Rudi Mohamed, CIO, Minnesota Housing, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.4 billion annual revenue.

Matt Neale, CIO, Agiliti Health, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

Ben Davis, EVP, IT, Cambria, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $500 million annual revenue.

Shikhar Singh, VP & CTO, Choice Financial Group, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $500 million annual revenue.

Tony Taylor, CISO, Land O'Lakes, Inc, received the CISO Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $8 billion annual revenue.

Jason Meszaros, CISO, Anderson Trucking Service, received the CISO Enterprise ORBIE for organizations up to $8 billion annual revenue.

About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:



Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation and enterprise security Engagement in industry and community endeavors



Minnesota ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the Minnesota ORBIE Awards was delivered by Carissa Rollins, Global Chief Information Officer & SVP, Illumina (ret.), who was interviewed by Cris Ross, CIO, Mayo Clinic (ret.). Over 400 guests attended, representing leading Minnesota organizations and their technology partners.

The following sponsors made the 2025 Minnesota ORBIE Awards possible:



Underwriters: Concord, Google Cloud, Lumen & TriCom

Gold Sponsors: Comcast, Deloitte, Fortinet, Rimini Street & YASH Technologies

Silver Sponsors: AHEAD, Authority Partners, AWS, Cato Networks, Glean, Okta, Palo Alto Networks & Tata Consultancy Services

Bronze Sponsors: Between Pixels, Converge Technology Solutions, Crowdstrike, EY, Global Source IT, Gyansys, Lumenalta, Mentormate & Wipro Media Partner: Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal



To learn more about sponsorship opportunities and how to connect with leading C-suite executives across North America, click here .

About MinnesotaCIO and MinnesotaCISO:

MinnesotaCIO and MinnesotaCISO are the preeminent peer leadership networks of C-suite technology and security leaders in Minnesota. As two of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, MinnesotaCIO and MinnesotaCISO belong to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

MinnesotaCIO and MinnesotaCISO are led by a CIO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs, CISOs, and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With nearly 2,000 members across more than 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today's most challenging executive roles.

Media Contact

Nicole Lammes

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at