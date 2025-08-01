Dexterity And Hiwin Unveil Intelligent Robot Arm For Warehouse Automation
August 1, 2025 by David Edwards
Dexterity , a specialist developer of physical AI and robotics, has agreed a strategic partnership with Hiwin Technologies Corp , a manufacturer of motion and control systems, to produce high-performance robot arms for Dexterity's hardware platform: the Mech.
The Mech is a roving, two-armed robot designed from the ground to embody Physical AI in industrial applications. Its roving base enables it to go where large enterprises need heavy lifting of a wide range of goods, and its lightweight but powerful, dual arm design enables it to pick and pack goods at the speed of operations – and beyond.
Hiwin's expertise in precision engineering has enabled the development of lightweight, 8-degree-of-freedom robotic arms for the Mech. HIWIN optimized the strength-to-weight ratio of the Mech arms to make them easy to deploy in warehouses, while at the same time ensuring their capability in lifting weights beyond the OSHA limit for a single person lift.
The collaboration strengthens Dexterity's ability to scale production and deploy its AI-powered robots across a wide range of industries in North America, Asia, and Europe.
Samir Menon, CEO of Dexterity, says:“Our partnership with Hiwin gives Dexterity the world-class manufacturing expertise needed to deliver advanced robotics at scale. With Hiwin's precision engineering and Dexterity's unique physical AI approach, we are bringing a new category of enterprise-grade, industrial Mechs to customers for multiple industries worldwide.”
Eddie Chuo, chairman and CEO of Hiwin Technologies, says:“Dexterity's innovative Mech design and Physical AI capabilities are delivering transformational value to large enterprises that have yet to benefit from robotics.
“The Mech's flexibility and intelligence unlock value for business leaders in parcel, ground logistics, retail, e-commerce, and many other markets where adaptability and physical AI-powered intelligence provides a significant advantage.”
Dexterity's Mech and the new physical AI platform were officially unveiled in March 2025, signaling a“major leap forward” in physical AI-powered automation, says the company.
