Get Your Data Ready For AI With Nexustek

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The success of AI and analytics projects is dictated by the quality and availability of the right data. NexusTek has observed that for most of our customers asking for AI solutions are surprised to learn that readying their data is the larger effort, often by twice as much. This is because data is trapped in silos, dispersed across the organization, and not in a consumable state. Compounding problems is often a lot of overhead, complexity, and cost associated with managing the current state.

NexusTek is announcing a new set of Data Modernization services to help customers build the trusted, single source of truth needed to power AI and analytics systems that drive business insights and unlock greater levels of productivity across the organization. By bringing data quality, data platform and pipeline architecture, and data governance to the forefront, we can create a modernized and optimized data management ecosystem that serves consumable data designed for your unique AI requirements.

"Our customers come to us for AI projects, which quickly turn into data + AI projects. We have always had the professional and data engineering services available to tackle these thorny challenges. What's changed is the elevation of these services to generate awareness around how essential your data is to your AI success. NexusTek can help you get your data in order-so everything else is possible," Hamilton Yu, CEO.

NexusTek's Data Modernization services are part of the larger Data and AI portfolio . Through end-to-end services, NexusTek can guide customers on their journey through readiness across data, AI, infrastructure, and security, then architect and deploy solutions with optimized operations and security and governance built in.

"Whether NexusTek Secure AI Platform turnkey solutions deliver what you need or your use case demands a bespoke path for a unique business use case, NexusTek has the consulting, engineering, and managed services at the ready to see it through. We bring the AI, data, security, and infrastructure expertise to ensure you get an AI solution that will truly drive business outcomes," Mark Richtermeyer, SVP, Professional Services and AI.

To learn more about our Data Modernization services and Data and AI portfolio, please visit nexustek .

