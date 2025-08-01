Yaamava' Resort & Casino Unveils Beats: Where Flavor Meets Flair

Award-Winning Resort's Newest Dining and Entertainment Venue Opens Aug. 28

HIGHLAND, Calif., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is turning up the volume on dining and entertainment with the launch of bEATS – the resort's newest venue that blends fast-casual eats, live music and energetic nightlife in a singular destination.

Open daily from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., bEATS is more than just a place to eat – it's a full sensory experience. With seven unique kitchen concepts, guests can indulge in everything from bold, savory bites to sweet, imaginative treats. Every dish is a work of art, crafted to delight your taste buds and spark your imagination. The menus are as fun as they are flavorful, with playful nods to musical icons:



Brieoncé , featuring indulgent cheesy creations

Bun Direction , specializing in stacked burgers and sandwiches

Chickira , highlighting chicken dishes from around the world

Green Yay , Yaamava' Resort & Casino's only all-vegetarian menu

Mix Jagger , dishing out trending eats from social media

Beastie Bowls , offering fan-favorite dishes served in bowls Benny & The Eggs , serving breakfast favorites all day

Guests can order through six self-service kiosks or mobile devices, with meals also available for pick-up from one of 23 digital food lockers. The venue seats 220 in its dining area and includes two bars, offering signature cocktails, frozen drinks, premium non-alcoholic beverages and selections from Collection 86, Yaamava' Resort & Casino's highly coveted reserve of rare and cult wines, spirits and beers. And for those feeling lucky, 32 slot machines are just steps away so guests can eat, drink and play.

bEATS transforms into a high-energy entertainment venue for up to 723 guests. Everyday, bEATS will hit a high note as the space plays host to live bands, DJ sets and immersive performances spanning genres like pop, R&B, indie, country and Top 40. Designed to engage all the senses, bEATS delivers a seamless blend of culinary creativity and electrifying entertainment, turning every visit into a celebration.

"bEATS is where bold flavors and live entertainment collide," said Kenji Hall, General Manager of Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel. "We're curating an experience that intrigues your taste buds and moves your soul-with chef-driven bites, electrifying performances, and a vibe that's pure Yaamava'. There's truly nothing else like it."

bEATS officially opens Thursday, Aug. 28. For more information, including the entertainment schedule, menu updates and resort promotions, visit yaamava/food-drink/beats .

About Yaamava' Resort & Casino

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the only AAA Five-Diamond rated entertainment destination in the West, featuring a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star hotel with spacious suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five-Star spa, and a state-of-the-art theater. Recently named the 2024 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas and Best Casino Restaurant for its Pines Modern Steakhouse as well as Best Native American Casino and Best Overall Casino Outside of Las Vegas by the Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards, Yaamava' is located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles in Highland, CA. The Casino has more than 7,400 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, and more than a dozen bars and lounges, including IE's premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall . The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava' Resort & Casino.

For more information, visit or follow us on Instagram , TikTok, Facebook, Threads and X (formally known as Twitter).

