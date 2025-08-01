Guneet Monga Kapoor Reacts To National Award For Best Film To 'Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery'
She said in a statement,“A heartfelt congratulations to our brilliant director Yashowardhan Mishra, and his co-writers Ashok Mishra, for crafting a story that is sharp, original, and deeply human. Huge thanks to our producing partners Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor at Balaji Telefilms. Immense gratitude for our trusted platform partner Netflix India and the incredible Monika Shergill, Ruchika Kapoor Sheikh. Shout out to Pratiksha Rao and Ankita Singh who started this journey”.
She further mentioned,“'Kathal' wouldn't have been possible without the unconditional support of my co-producer Achin Jain and the incredible team at Sikhya Entertainment, this journey wouldn't have been possible without your belief and support. And to Sanya Malhotra, your performance as Mahima was both powerful and full of heart. You brought Mahima to life with such nuance, warmth, and unwavering strength, dil jeet liya! Thank you for leading this story with such grace, authenticity, and quiet power”.
“Set and shot entirely in the culturally rich state of Madhya Pradesh, 'Kathal' is a satirical tale rooted in the everyday, a reminder that truth often hides in the most unexpected places. MP ki saadgi ne humari film ko aur khoobsurat bana diya. This win is for every storyteller who dares to look closer and tell stories that matter. Bahut bahut shukriya”, she added.
