PROACTIS SA - Press Release (Resignation S. Line) 01.08.2025
|Member
|Functions
|Mandate expiry date
|Andrew REARDON
| Chairman of the Board of Directors
Chief Executive Officer
|Annual General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the year ending January 31, 2028
|Lucy FOX
|Director
|Annual General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the year ending January 31, 2028
|Bonnie MITCHELL
|Director
|Annual General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the year ending January 31, 2030
|Graham DAVIS
|Director
|Annual General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the year ending January 31, 2028
* * * *
Contacts
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00
E-mail: ...
* * * *
Attachment
-
PROACTIS SA - Press Release (resignation S. Line) 01.08.2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
CommentsNo comment