Clars Auctions To Present The Naomi Lindstrom Worldwide Bead And Tribal Art Collection On August 14

A group of ancient Central Asian agate beads (Estimate: $1,000 / 1,500)

An exceptionally rare Tibetan red coral bead necklace (Estimate: $100,000 / 150,000)

A fine Tibetan red coral bead necklace (Estimate: $20,000 / 30,000)

A fine Persian turquoise bead necklace (Estimate: $3,000 / 5,000)

A Sino-Tibetan amber, carnelian and turquoise necklace (Estimate: $1,000 / 1,500)

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Clars Auctions will present a rare and historically significant offering of beadwork and tribal art from the estate of Naomi Lindstrom (1924–2014) during its upcoming auction on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 1 PM PDT.Lindstrom, a longtime Pan American World Airways flight attendant, spent more than four decades traveling globally, amassing one of the most diverse private bead and tribal art collections in the United States. Her collection reflects her deep interest in the material culture of Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Many of the items featured have remained out of public view for more than 15 years.Among the leading highlights are two Tibetan red coral bead necklaces. One necklace comprises 41 red coral beads weighing approximately 368 grams, paired with Chinese gilt silver discs. The second includes 63 red coral beads with a combined weight of approximately 140 grams. These pieces are joined by a Pre-Columbian Tairona necklace composed of carnelian, rock crystal, and gold beads; a Sino-Tibetan necklace strung with amber, carnelian, and turquoise; and a Chinese medicinal bead necklace intricately carved with dragons and lotus blossoms.Beyond beadwork, the collection includes an array of tribal arts and textiles. Notable works include a painted wood panel from Papua New Guinea in the form of a bird and a carved wooden panel by the Paiwan people of Taiwan depicting religious figures. A selection of vibrant woven textiles from Central America will also be offered.The auction will take place at Clars Auction Gallery, with the full digital catalog scheduled for release soon. Bidders can participate in person, online, or by phone.Auction Highlights Include:- A Tibetan red coral bead necklace, estimate: $100,000–150,000- A fine Tibetan red coral bead necklace, estimate: $20,000–30,000- A Pre-Columbian Tairona carnelian, rock crystal, and gold bead necklace, estimate: $3,000–5,000- A Sino-Tibetan amber, carnelian, and turquoise necklace, estimate: $1,000–1,500- A Chinese medicinal bead necklace and pendant, estimate: $1,000–1,500- A Sino-Tibetan red coral bead necklace and pendant, estimate: $2,000–4,000Auction Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025Time: 1 PM PDTLocation: Clars Auctions, Oakland, CaliforniaView available lots and register to bid here:

