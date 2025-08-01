An Iconic Lake Winnipesaukee Estate Hits The Market For $13.5 Million

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The primary residence at 68 Sewall Road is a 7,328 square foot waterfront estate, originally built in 1903 and masterfully reimagined to preserve its character while integrating world-class, modern finishes. Highlights include a Christopher Peacock-designed kitchen with a La Cornue range, Sub-Zero appliances, and a light-filled, south-facing dining room that opens to panoramic views of the lake and mountains. Six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a grand great room, sauna, elevator, a four-season porch, and a state-of-the-art entertainment system complete the main home.

A rare two-bay boathouse, fully restored in 2020, features luxurious living quarters above the water-an amenity no longer permitted for new builds. With a heated deck, radiant floor-heated bathroom, and top-of-the-line appliances, it redefines waterfront living.

Across the road, 73 Sewall Road adds to the estate's versatility. This quintessential guest house offers four bedrooms, charming cottage aesthetics, and a fully outfitted car barn with lifts, radiant heat, and solar power. Recreational amenities include tennis and basketball courts, and the estate's total combined living space exceeds 14,000 sq ft with 13+ bedrooms and 14+ baths.

Situated just half a mile from downtown Wolfeboro-America's oldest summer resort-the estate offers privacy without isolation. Sewall Road is renowned for its prestige, with properties in this enclave known to maintain and grow in value.

From luxury finishes to exceptional amenities-and the benefit of no state income tax, no sales tax, and no tax on interest or dividends-this estate offers not just a home, but a lifestyle of unmatched distinction and enduring value. For more information, visit SewallRoad .

About Adam Dow and The Dow Group

Adam Dow is the founder and leader of The Dow Group, New Hampshire's top-producing real estate team from 2015 through 2025. With over $1.5 billion in career sales, Adam and his team are trusted advisors in the luxury real estate market across the state. Known for their market expertise, innovative marketing, and white-glove service, The Dow Group delivers exceptional results for discerning buyers and sellers. To learn more, visit thedowgroup or 603luxury or follow The Dow Group on Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

About PLACE

PLACE is the real estate industry's only comprehensive business services and technology platform, designed to support the top real estate teams from any brokerage. From marketing and transaction management to technology and talent solutions, PLACE empowers top producers to scale their businesses efficiently and profitably. To learn more, visit place or follow PLACE on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

