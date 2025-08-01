ENG Vs IND, 5Th Test: Netizens Slam Team India's Early Batting Collapse On Day 2 Of The Oval Decider

Team India's first innings batting has been wrapped up by England in the first hour of the opening session on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth and final Test at the Oval in London on Friday, August 1.

Team India resumed their first innings batting at 204/6 after 64 overs, with Karun Nair and Washington Sundar, batting on 52 and 19, while stitching a crucial 51-run stand for the seventh wicket, which revived the visitors' batting from 153/6 in 49.3 overs, preventing further collapse.

Karun and Sundar guided Team India to a commanding position after a middle-order collapse on Day 1, which was interrupted by rain, especially in the first two sessions. Many believed that the duo brought stability in India's batting with their crucial partnership and were expected to build on their unbroken stand to take Team India further on Day 2.

However, the visitors had a sudden batting collapse, leaving the Indian spectators stunned at the Oval.

India's quick collapse on Day 2

Since Karun Nair and Washington Sundar held India's innings together after a middle-order collapse on Day 1, the duo was hoping to carry on the visitors' batting while building on their resilient stand for the seventh wicket.

After completing his fifty, Nair would have hoped for a century on his Test comeback, while Sundar was looking to carry on his form from the Manchester Test, where he scored an unbeaten 101 in the second innings.

However, things began to unravel quickly. Nair and Sundar added 14 more runs to their partnership before Josh Tongue removed the former for 57 at 218/7, ending their 65-run stand. Thereafter, Washington Sundar's stay at the crease came to an end when he was dismissed by Gus Atkinson for 26 at 220/8. Then, Mohammed Siraj (0) and Prasidh Krishna (0) were dismissed by Atkinson, and India were eventually bundled out for 224 in 69.4 overs.

Innings Break!Karun Nair top-scores with 57(109) as #TeamIndia post 2⃣2⃣4⃣ in the first innings at the Oval ▶️ #ENGvIND twitter/L7BjTjtpb4

- BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2025

Team India lost their remaining four wickets in just 20 runs, collapsing from 204/6 to 224 all out in 69.4 overs, despite a promising start to Day 2 through the Karun-Sundar stand.

With this, Team India registered the lowest first innings in the ongoing Test series between India and England.

Fans slam India for batting collapse

Fans were expecting Team India, especially Karun Nair and Washington Sundar, to continue building their strong partnership and take the visitors deep on Day 2. However, their expectations fell short as India's innings were wrapped up by England in the opening hour of the first session.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), fans slammed Team India for their quick collapse in their batting collapse, despite a sign of promising start on Day 2 through Karun and Sundar's stand. They also questioned the tailenders' lack of contribution in the lower order, expressing frustration over repeated collapses in the ongoing Test series.

If you just tuned into watch India's batting and are surprised to see England bat, here's what happened twitter/o0eqW7dP4P

- Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) August 1, 2025

India's nine, ten and jack don't even pretend anymore when they come out to bat. Just come and go back :) why waste time of everyone by batting for long. How will it help? 😀

- Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) August 1, 2025

Poor bowling under pressure and poor tail end batting by the bowlers - a big factor affecting this series for India.

- Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) August 1, 2025

So, India went with 3 bowlers on a pitch where there was so much movement for pacers!!Why dumb Gambhir is playing for draws with this extending batting lineup when India already 1-2 down? He has ruined mentality of ICT fans to the point where they celebrate draws as wins!!

- Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) August 1, 2025

This is why we need batting depth without batting depth india would have scored less than 200Also this Prasidh hasn't contributed anything with bat m sure Arshdeep would have done much better would have added 10/15 runsNow I hope prasidh proves his selection because we can't...

- Archer (@poserarcher) August 1, 2025

another demonstration of attackmaxxing being the most optimal method of batting in hostile conditions. that's why I wanted these tracks in all games. slow belters bring accumulators in the game and india has very high quality accumulators.

- AkraBazzi 🇬🇧🍖⚔️ (@BeautyMaxxer) August 1, 2025

The discourse that India have won more sessions in this Test series despite being 2-1 down slowly losing relevance since India began their run chase at Lords. Been rubbish since then except a few rearguard batting sessions when India were far behind in the game #ENGvIND

- Shubh Agarwal (@shubh_chintak) August 1, 2025

The discourse that India have won more sessions in this Test series despite being 2-1 down slowly losing relevance since India began their run chase at Lords. Been rubbish since then except a few rearguard batting sessions when India were far behind in the game #ENGvIND

- Shubh Agarwal (@shubh_chintak) August 1, 2025

Just stupid batting by India today. Karun Nair was lazy and never seemed like he could survive. Our tailenders trying to play defensive blocks instead of swinging the bat. At least make an effort!

- ansHU MOR (@anshuMor) August 1, 2025

Meanwhile, Gus Aktinson scalped five wickets while conceding 33 runs at an economy rate of 1.50 in 21.4 overs. Josh Tongue registered figures of 3/57 at an economy rate of 3.60 in 16 overs. The two took up the responsibility to lead England's bowling attack after Chris Woakes was ruled out of further participation in the Oval Decider.

England take on India's bowling attack

After bundling out India for 224, England assumed their first innings. The opening pair of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley got into ultra-aggressive batting, which is called 'Bazball'. The openers took on Indian bowlers, including Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna, to the cleaners.

India are without Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the Oval decider before he was released from the squad ahead of Day 2 of the series finale. Duckett and Crawley were forming a great partnership until Akash Deep provided a first breakthrough by dismissing the former for 43 at 92/1.

Thereafter, Zak Crawley was joined by Ollie Pope to carry on England's innings. At the end of the morning session, England posted a total of 109/1 after 16 overs, with Crawley and Pope batting on 52 and 12, respectively, and were trailing by 115 runs.