Aeroflot Resumes Direct Flights Between Samarkand And Moscow

2025-08-01 10:05:36
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 1. Russia's largest airline, Aeroflot, is back in the saddle, resuming flights from Samarkand International Airport to Moscow, Trend reports.

According to Samarkand International Airport, regular flights on the Samarkand–Moscow route are now being operated three times a week-on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Aeroflot, a state-private carrier, operated a fleet of 171 aircraft as of June 2025, including 41 wide-body and 130 narrow-body medium-haul planes.

Meanwhile, according to the National Statistics Committee, 3.5 million Uzbek citizens traveled abroad for tourism in the first quarter of 2025, with 230,412 of them heading to Russia.

