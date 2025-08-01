Aeroflot Resumes Direct Flights Between Samarkand And Moscow
According to Samarkand International Airport, regular flights on the Samarkand–Moscow route are now being operated three times a week-on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays.
Aeroflot, a state-private carrier, operated a fleet of 171 aircraft as of June 2025, including 41 wide-body and 130 narrow-body medium-haul planes.
Meanwhile, according to the National Statistics Committee, 3.5 million Uzbek citizens traveled abroad for tourism in the first quarter of 2025, with 230,412 of them heading to Russia.
