Senate Speaker Meets President Of Parliamentary Assembly Of Council Of Europe

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 1 (Petra)-- On Friday, Senate President Faisal Al-Fayez met in Geneva with Theodoros Rousopoulos, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, on the sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting.According to a Senate statement, among the topics discussed at the international conference were the promotion of international peace, the role of parliamentarians in resolving conflicts, development issues, and the advancement of democracy and human rights.Al-Fayez and Rousopoulos also talked about bilateral parliamentary relations and how to strengthen and develop them.The Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, as well as the present state of affairs in the Middle East, were discussed during the discussion. It also discussed the actions taken by His Majesty King Abdullah II to stop the Israeli aggression and his continuous efforts to persuade the international community to ease the Israeli embargo of the Gaza Strip so that relief and humanitarian aid might reach the region. Al-Fayez underlined that the situation in the Gaza Strip is a crime against humanity and a tragedy.It is important to note that Jordan is a member of the Council of Europe's Parliamentary Assembly. One of the legal bodies of the Council of Europe, an international organization devoted to advancing democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, is represented by this assembly. It is in charge of the European Court of Human Rights, which has plenary sessions in Strasbourg, France, four times a year.