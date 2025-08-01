American Hartford Gold Unveils The Exclusive 2025 Mythical Creatures Griffin Coins

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Griffin, a majestic creature with the body of a lion and the head and wings of an eagle, has symbolized strength, courage, and protection for thousands of years. Its legacy can be traced to ancient Greek, Persian, and Egyptian art, where it was often depicted as a vigilant guardian of treasures and sacred places. Over time, the Griffin became a fixture in heraldry, representing nobility, wisdom, and honor, combining the lion's raw power with the eagle's keen vision.

The 2025 Mythical Creatures Griffin Coins bring this legendary figure to life in exquisite detail. The reverse design features a regal Griffin surveying the land below, paired with the inscription "GRIFFIN," the 2025 year-date, and The Perth Mint's iconic "P" mintmark. Echoing the creature's mythical role as a protector of gold, the coins embody the perfect blend of historic symbolism and modern minting artistry.

"We are excited to offer our clients a coin that captures the majesty of one of history's most iconic symbols," said Sanford Mann, CEO of American Hartford Gold. "The 2025 Mythical Creatures Griffin Coins are more than an investment in precious metals, they are pieces of art inspired by centuries of legend."

With a limited mintage, this exclusive release is expected to attract both collectors and investors. The coins are available in either 0.25 troy ounce of 99.99% pure gold or 2 troy ounces of 99.99% pure silver, each individually encapsulated for preservation to strike the perfect balance between beauty, history, and value.

"American Hartford Gold is dedicated to delivering unique and meaningful opportunities to our clients," added Max Baecker, President of American Hartford Gold. "The Mythical Creatures Griffin Coins exemplify the power and prestige that have made mythical creatures like the Griffin so captivating for millennia."

To learn more about the exclusive 2025 Mythical Creatures Griffin Coins or to buy gold , contact American Hartford Gold at 866-342-2257 or visit .

About American Hartford Gold:

American Hartford Gold (AHG) is the nation's largest retailer of gold and silver. AHG has made multiple high-ranking appearances on the prestigious Inc. 5000's List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. They hold an A+ Rating from the BBB and a 5-Star Rating on Trustpilot from thousands of reviews. AHG offers investment-grade gold and silver coins and bars at competitive prices. Their clients also benefit from their buy-back commitment with no back-end fees. American Hartford Gold is the only precious metals company trusted and recommended by Bill O'Reilly.

