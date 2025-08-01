Zap Consulting Reports Record Growth Driven By Insurance Carrier Partnerships And AI Innovation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zap Consulting, a national leader in intelligent claims assessment, today announced record-setting growth fueled by a wave of new insurance carrier partnerships and rapid adoption of its proprietary AI platform, Zap-Scan . As insurers seek faster, smarter ways to validate HVAC, electronics, and equipment claims, Zap has become the trusted partner for modernizing the property damage assessment process.

Zap-Scan, the first AI tool purpose-built for HVAC data extraction and analysis, enables adjusters to generate instant insights from images of HVAC data tags. Carriers are leveraging the tool to streamline both field and virtual inspections, replacing guesswork with fast, accurate, data-backed decisions. The platform has quickly gained traction for its intuitive design and measurable impact on claim cycle times.

"The response from carriers has been overwhelming," said Jason Rankin, CEO of Zap Consulting. "They aren't just looking for incremental improvements, they're demanding transformative solutions. Zap-Scan delivers on that promise by turning what used to take hours or days into actionable results in minutes."

In parallel with the surge in platform usage, Zap is expanding its role across the claim lifecycle. The company offers expert-driven assessments for HVAC systems, electronics, appliances, and complex commercial equipment, giving insurers access to reliable, third-party evaluations that improve accuracy, reduce delays, and elevate the policyholder experience.

Several key factors are driving Zap's momentum: the industry's fast adoption of Zap-Scan, strong onboarding from both national and regional carriers seeking intelligent automation, and continued investment in AI-powered tools that enhance efficiency and transparency in the claims process.

With a growing client base and proven expertise across multiple equipment categories, Zap Consulting helps redefine what modern claims handling looks like by combining innovation, expert guidance, and a forward-looking approach to the future of insurance.

About Zap Consulting

Zap Consulting is a national provider of claims assessment services specializing in HVAC, electronics, appliances, and commercial systems. Through its network of technical experts and proprietary AI tools, Zap enables insurers to resolve claims faster, with greater confidence and accuracy. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

SOURCE Zap Consulting

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED