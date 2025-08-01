Malcolm Muusic's 'Down Is Up' Fuses 10-Track Gospel Album, Book, And Merch Into An Award-Worthy Project.

Malcolm Muusic in a time capsule styled room with a nostalgic feel captured by @thatsophresh

A multi-sensory gospel experience that blends storytelling, faith, and fashion-earning praise from Connecticut creatives and award buzz nationwide.

- @RochelleHARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Langu LLCEmail: [ contact@thelangu ]Website:Instagram: @Malcolm_MuusicArtist, Author and Minister Malcolm Muusic ( Anthony M Malcolm Jr ) has officially released Down is Up , a bold, faith-driven multimedia project already being described as“cinematic,”“award-worthy,” and“deeply healing.” The project fuses a memoir styled book, full-length album, visual storytelling, and tech - wearable fashion into one powerful narrative built on spiritual restoration and creative excellence.Recorded at SoulCube Studios in Hartford, Connecticut in collaboration with producer Chase Briley, Down is Up features a 10-song album, a book titled Down is Up: The Dream-line, a visual vlog, and a line of tech infused-wearable merchandise available exclusively at thelangu. From lyrics to fabric, Malcolm's message is woven throughout the entire brand.To celebrate the release, a private listening experience was hosted at SoulCube Studios, drawing a curated group of Connecticut's top creative tastemakers, including stylists, influencers, chefs, studio execs, and artists. The room was filled with emotional responses and repeat plays.Chef, artist developer, and radio host King Hoffs (@kinghoffshotbox) said,“This is a well-put-together body of work. The only thing I can compare it to is Kendrick Lamar's Section 80. Every time I hear another song, I feel like it should be the single.” Hoffs continued,“You are really special. God gave you gifts that transcend music. You're pouring a lot of you into your music. I'm more of a fan now.”Artist French De'Leon (@frenchdeleon) added,“This reminds me of Matthew 19. I can see kids going crazy to this in church. The attention to detail on every track is crazy. I keep seeing an animated movie. I can relate alot to your story”Ana (@moodyy_threads), a stylist and influencer, described the project as“cinematic” and“visceral,” adding,“I feel your music through my body. Its a 5 sensory album. It smells like orange mahogany. I was going through something, and your music helped me heal. I'm going to push this album to everyone I know.”Art director Colee Magic (@colee_magic) said,“Very powerful. If you close your eyes, you can see what you're saying. That is your niche. You're a visual artist.”SoulCube Studios (@soulcubestudios), where the project was recorded, described Down is Up as“one of our favorite projects to ever be recorded here,” adding,“This studio was envisioned for artists like you. One of few hybrid studios, Digital and analog working together like magic.”Event manager Rochelle (@rochelle) , attending from Parkville, said,“I don't care about the word celebrity. I care about what you put out. Listening to your music and sitting here, I feel like I'm in the presence of greatness. You're so humble and well-spoken. This is solid art. It's exclusive, a vibe, and very limited-edition.”Malcolm Muusic spoke candidly during the event, sharing,“This is years of practice, critique, and obedience. I took 9 months to complete this. Now that I've found God and purpose, I feel driven to push a message - and that message is healing and love.” He also spoke about his family:“My wife is one of the greatest gifts God gave me. I will always advocate for family and marriage. I believe my favor in life is a reflection of my reflection - which is my wife.”The album is available now on all major streaming platforms. The book, Down is Up: The Dream-line, is available in several different locations including Amazon. The first wave of official merchandise - including the OLÉ T-shirt that reflects the music's themes - will be live at thelangu. Fans can expect visualizers and documentary style vlogs as well as music videos to follow, offering deeper access into the project's creative journey.Critics and listeners alike are calling for major award recognition, with early buzz suggesting potential nominations for the Dove Awards, Stellar Awards, BET Gospel Album of the Year, Maybe a Grammy and even literary recognitions for the memoir.For interviews, features, or press opportunities, contact [ ... ].To experience the full Down is Up project, visit thelangu

The Langu

The Langu

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Down is Up Visualizer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.