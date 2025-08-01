Zenphi Now Available On Google Cloud Partner Marketplace

Zenphi - the #1 no-code Google Workspace automation platform

Zenphi meets Google's rigorous standards for security and quality, now available via Google Cloud Marketplace.

- Vahid Taslimi, CEO at ZenphiDOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zenphi, the leading AI-driven no‐code workflow automation platform built for Google Workspace, is now officially available on the Google Cloud Partner Marketplace. This milestone makes it easier than ever for organizations to adopt Zenphi, streamline procurement, and optimize their Google Cloud spend by drawing down on their Google Cloud commit.By listing on the Marketplace, Zenphi has been fully validated by Google for security and compliance. Organizations can purchase Zenphi via a Google Cloud Marketplace Private Offer and have the subscription billed directly by Google - bundled into the same invoice as their Google Workspace licenses or other Google Cloud services.Simplify Procurement and Optimize SpendPurchasing Zenphi via the Google Cloud Marketplace Private Offer framework means:- No new vendor setup – Your finance and procurement teams don't need to onboard Zenphi separately.- Streamlined compliance and security reviews – Zenphi is already vetted by Google for Marketplace inclusion.- Optimized budget utilization – Zenphi subscriptions purchased through Google Cloud Marketplace can draw down on your existing Google Cloud commit, maximizing the value of your pre‐allocated spend.Automation Benefits Across Your OrganizationOnce activated, Zenphi empowers teams to automate workflows across IT and the wider business:- IT Operations Automation – Automated Google Workspace user lifecycle management, security alerts, and Shadow IT monitoring. Zenphi provides a safe and secure way to leverage the power of artificial intelligence for IT Operations automation- HR & Operations – Employee onboarding, access requests, and approvals.- Finance – Invoice processing, expense approvals, and report generation.- AI Workflow Automation – Embed Gemini AI into every process for smarter decisions and faster execution.- Autonomous AI Agents in Google Workspace – Build AI‐driven agents that manage repetitive tasks, generate content, and trigger workflows across Gmail, Docs, and Drive.How the Purchase WorksZenphi is available through the Google Cloud Marketplace Private Offer framework. Contact the Zenphi team to learn the details.About ZenphiZenphi is the only AI-driven no‐code automation platform designed specifically for Google Workspace, enabling IT teams and business leaders to connect systems, orchestrate workflows, and securely integrate AI - without the complexity of traditional automation tools. From IT operations to inbox automation, HR, finance, marketing, and sales, Zenphi helps organizations accelerate work and scale with confidence.

Ana Bibikova

Zenphi

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.