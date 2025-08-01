United Arab Emirates (UAE) Leaders Congratulate Presidents Of Benin, Switzerland On National Days
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent congratulatory messages to President Patrice Talon of Benin, and President Karin Keller-Sutter of the Swiss Confederation on the occasion of their countries' National Days.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Presidents of Benin and the Swiss Confederation.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
