'Rahul Gandhi Blames EC Over Vote Theft Allegations In Bihar SIR Exercise

LoP Rahul Gandhi alleged 'open and shut' evidence of vote theft in Bihar's SIR exercise, accusing the Election Commission of treason. He warned that every official involved, active or retired, would be held accountable, asserting they were acting against the nation and democracy.

