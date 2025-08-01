Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump 25% Tariff: India Says Ties With US Have 'Weathered Challenges', Confident Partnership Will Grow

Trump 25% Tariff: India Says Ties With US Have 'Weathered Challenges', Confident Partnership Will Grow


2025-08-01 08:13:03
(MENAFN- Live Mint) India on Friday stated that the partnership with the US has faced challenges but remains strong, focusing on shared interests and democratic values. The ties, especially in defence, have strengthened over the years, with potential for further growth.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India and the United States share a comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties. This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to and are confident that the relationship will continue to move forward."

MENAFN01082025007365015876ID1109872882

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search