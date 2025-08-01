Trump 25% Tariff: India Says Ties With US Have 'Weathered Challenges', Confident Partnership Will Grow

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India and the United States share a comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties. This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to and are confident that the relationship will continue to move forward."

