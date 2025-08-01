403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bluspring Enterprises Limited Announced Its Financial Results For The First Quarter Of FY 2025-26
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, India, August 1, 2025: Bluspring Enterprises Limited [NSE: BLUSPRING, BSE: 544414], India's leading infrastructure management services companies, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of FY 2025-26, ended June 30, 2025.
Q1 FY26 Highlights
Revenue at ₹777 cr (+13% Y-o-Y / -1% Q-o-Q)
EBITDA at ₹24 cr (-11% Y-o-Y / -4% Q-o-Q)
Adj. PAT at ₹13 cr (-5% Y-o-Y / +14% Q-o-Q)
Investments (foundit) revenue at ₹20 cr with an operational EBITDA of ₹(16) cr
Commenting on the performance, Executive Director & CEO, Kamal Pal Hoda said, "We are pleased to report a steady start to FY26, with robust revenue of ₹777 crore and EBITDA of ₹24 crore (excluding investments), driven by disciplined execution and continued strength across our core businesses. While Facility & Food Services and Telecom & Industrial Services delivered double-digit Y-o-Y revenue growth on the back of healthy demand and strong execution, Security Services maintained a stable trajectory with 8% growth. Given the inherent seasonality in our high-margin businesses, particularly in the first quarter for Telecom and Food Services, we saw a decline in EBITDA margins. We also continued our investments in scaling foundit, as we remain confident in its potential to emerge as a profitable recruitment platform in the medium term.
As we advance through our first year of operations, we are intensifying our focus on driving sales, enhancing operational efficiency and harnessing technology to deliver deeper impact for our clients. Backed by our seasoned leadership, deep sector expertise, and integrated delivery model, we are well positioned to create long-term value for all our stakeholders. We are committed to building a strong, future-ready brand as India's leading integrated infrastructure management company”.
Q1 FY26 Segmental Highlights
Facility and Food Services
Revenue at ₹476 cr with EBITDA at ₹19 cr
22 new contracts added with an ACV of ₹73 cr
Food services witnessed seasonality owing to academic holidays in education sector
Telecom and Industrial Services
Revenue at ₹152 cr with EBITDA at ₹12 cr
Seasonality in Telecom business as network roll-out is slower in Q1
Strong growth momentum in Industrials – added 4 contracts of ₹10 cr ACV
Security Services
Revenue at ₹149 cr with EBITDA at ₹4 cr
21,762 associates, up by 10% on a YoY basis
Focus on high-margin electronic surveillance systems – launched 'Smart Homes' solution
Investments - foundit
Revenue at ₹20 cr with an operational EBITDA of ₹(16 cr)
Product revamp on track; sales push and cost optimization benefits to follow
Strong candidate and recruiter metrics
Headcount at 87,378, a 4% growth on a YoY basis
Q1 FY26 Segmental Highlights
Facility and Food Services
Revenue at ₹476 cr with EBITDA at ₹19 cr
22 new contracts added with an ACV of ₹73 cr
Food services witnessed seasonality owing to academic holidays in education sector
Telecom and Industrial Services
Revenue at ₹152 cr with EBITDA at ₹12 cr
Seasonality in Telecom business as network roll-out is slower in Q1
Strong growth momentum in Industrials – added 4 contracts of ₹10 cr ACV
Security Services
Revenue at ₹149 cr with EBITDA at ₹4 cr
21,762 associates, up by 10% on a YoY basis
Focus on high-margin electronic surveillance systems – launched 'Smart Homes' solution
Investments - foundit
Revenue at ₹20 cr with an operational EBITDA of ₹(16 cr)
Product revamp on track; sales push and cost optimization benefits to follow
Strong candidate and recruiter metrics
Headcount at 87,378, a 4% growth on a YoY basis
About Bluspring
Bluspring Enterprises Limited is an infrastructure management services company committed to delivering operational excellence through smart, sustainable, and secure experiences. With a nationwide workforce of over 85,000 professionals, Bluspring unifies six powerhouse brands – Avon, Indya Foods, Terrier, Hofincons, Vedang, and foundit – into a single, integrated ecosystem. With a human-first, tech-led approach and expertise across sectors such as educational institutes, airports, hospitals, manufacturing and industrial sites, public utilities and corporate campuses, Bluspring delivers efficient, data-driven infrastructure solutions that sets a new benchmark for modern infrastructure management. Please visit for more information.
Q1 FY26 Highlights
Revenue at ₹777 cr (+13% Y-o-Y / -1% Q-o-Q)
EBITDA at ₹24 cr (-11% Y-o-Y / -4% Q-o-Q)
Adj. PAT at ₹13 cr (-5% Y-o-Y / +14% Q-o-Q)
Investments (foundit) revenue at ₹20 cr with an operational EBITDA of ₹(16) cr
Commenting on the performance, Executive Director & CEO, Kamal Pal Hoda said, "We are pleased to report a steady start to FY26, with robust revenue of ₹777 crore and EBITDA of ₹24 crore (excluding investments), driven by disciplined execution and continued strength across our core businesses. While Facility & Food Services and Telecom & Industrial Services delivered double-digit Y-o-Y revenue growth on the back of healthy demand and strong execution, Security Services maintained a stable trajectory with 8% growth. Given the inherent seasonality in our high-margin businesses, particularly in the first quarter for Telecom and Food Services, we saw a decline in EBITDA margins. We also continued our investments in scaling foundit, as we remain confident in its potential to emerge as a profitable recruitment platform in the medium term.
As we advance through our first year of operations, we are intensifying our focus on driving sales, enhancing operational efficiency and harnessing technology to deliver deeper impact for our clients. Backed by our seasoned leadership, deep sector expertise, and integrated delivery model, we are well positioned to create long-term value for all our stakeholders. We are committed to building a strong, future-ready brand as India's leading integrated infrastructure management company”.
Q1 FY26 Segmental Highlights
Facility and Food Services
Revenue at ₹476 cr with EBITDA at ₹19 cr
22 new contracts added with an ACV of ₹73 cr
Food services witnessed seasonality owing to academic holidays in education sector
Telecom and Industrial Services
Revenue at ₹152 cr with EBITDA at ₹12 cr
Seasonality in Telecom business as network roll-out is slower in Q1
Strong growth momentum in Industrials – added 4 contracts of ₹10 cr ACV
Security Services
Revenue at ₹149 cr with EBITDA at ₹4 cr
21,762 associates, up by 10% on a YoY basis
Focus on high-margin electronic surveillance systems – launched 'Smart Homes' solution
Investments - foundit
Revenue at ₹20 cr with an operational EBITDA of ₹(16 cr)
Product revamp on track; sales push and cost optimization benefits to follow
Strong candidate and recruiter metrics
Headcount at 87,378, a 4% growth on a YoY basis
Q1 FY26 Segmental Highlights
Facility and Food Services
Revenue at ₹476 cr with EBITDA at ₹19 cr
22 new contracts added with an ACV of ₹73 cr
Food services witnessed seasonality owing to academic holidays in education sector
Telecom and Industrial Services
Revenue at ₹152 cr with EBITDA at ₹12 cr
Seasonality in Telecom business as network roll-out is slower in Q1
Strong growth momentum in Industrials – added 4 contracts of ₹10 cr ACV
Security Services
Revenue at ₹149 cr with EBITDA at ₹4 cr
21,762 associates, up by 10% on a YoY basis
Focus on high-margin electronic surveillance systems – launched 'Smart Homes' solution
Investments - foundit
Revenue at ₹20 cr with an operational EBITDA of ₹(16 cr)
Product revamp on track; sales push and cost optimization benefits to follow
Strong candidate and recruiter metrics
Headcount at 87,378, a 4% growth on a YoY basis
About Bluspring
Bluspring Enterprises Limited is an infrastructure management services company committed to delivering operational excellence through smart, sustainable, and secure experiences. With a nationwide workforce of over 85,000 professionals, Bluspring unifies six powerhouse brands – Avon, Indya Foods, Terrier, Hofincons, Vedang, and foundit – into a single, integrated ecosystem. With a human-first, tech-led approach and expertise across sectors such as educational institutes, airports, hospitals, manufacturing and industrial sites, public utilities and corporate campuses, Bluspring delivers efficient, data-driven infrastructure solutions that sets a new benchmark for modern infrastructure management. Please visit for more information.
Company :-MSL Group
User :- Amit Sharma
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment