Algeria Assumes AU Peace, Security Council Presidency For Aug.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- Algeria announced Friday it has assumed the rotating presidency of the African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) for August, vowing to promote the continent's peace and security agenda.
The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Algeria will work closely with other member states to address key security challenges, with a focus on developments in Sudan and South Sudan, governance issues, and coordination mechanisms between African peace and security bodies.
The agenda includes meetings on the AU's early warning system, counterterrorism coordination, and a joint session with African members of the UN Security Council.
Algeria, elected to the PSC in April for a three-year term (2025-2028), said its chairmanship reflects its commitment to conflict prevention and its pivotal role in maintaining peace across Africa. (end)
