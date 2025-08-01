Curaleaf Expands Florida Footprint With New St. Augustine, Florida Dispensary

New location in Northeast Florida brings store count to 68 statewide and 154 nationwide

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF ) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in St. Augustine, Florida. Curaleaf St. Augustine, located at 1280 Ponce De Leon Blvd., St. Augustine, FL 32084, will begin welcoming medical patients on August 1, 2025. This expansion marks the Company's 68th store in Florida, bringing its nationwide store count to 154 stores.

Conveniently located on Ponce de Leon Boulevard just outside the city's historic district, Curaleaf St. Augustine is minutes from downtown shops, dining, and cultural attractions. The dispensary is centrally located, and carries a broad portfolio of medical cannabis products, including Curaleaf's new Grassroots Dark Heart Collection, Select brand vapes and edibles, Florida-exclusive flower brand Reef, Anthem pre-rolls, and other quality, tested products designed to meet the diverse needs of Florida's registered medical cannabis patients.

"Our cultivation team has been hard at work developing significant innovations to enhance the flower quality across our brands. I'm thrilled for medical patients in St. Augustine to have access our new flower from Reef, Grassroots and Anthem, that surpasses anything we've seen in the Florida market," said Curaleaf Chairman and CEO Boris Jordan. "As a vertically integrated, medical-only state, we know it's critical to our patients that everything in our cultivation facilities is done with intention across the board. I can proudly say that we're truly delivering craft quality flower at Curaleaf scale, backed by a no-risk guarantee. With our 68th store in the Sunshine State, we are expanding patient access to these trusted, effective products."

Coinciding with the launch of Curaleaf's new Grassroots Dark Heart Collection, Curaleaf Florida has introduced a 72-hour Flower Satisfaction Guarantee for premium eighths. Available exclusively to Florida patients who purchase Grassroots and Reef flower eighths, this guarantee reflects Curaleaf's commitment to delivering premium genetics, unrivaled quality, and patient satisfaction. If an eighth of flower purchased from the Grassroots or Reef brand does not meet expectations, patients may return it within 72 hours to the original Curaleaf location for store credit or an exchange. For more information on eligibility and process, patients can contact their local Curaleaf Florida store.

Curaleaf St. Augustine will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, August 8, 2025, from 12:00 to 5:00 P.M. ET, featuring giveaways, a Live Lounge livestream featuring Curaleaf's Mt. Dora cultivation leaders, a pre-roll case decorating activation, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and more. The store will operate from 9:00 A.M. to 8:30 P.M. ET, Monday through Saturday, and 10:00 A.M. to 6 P.M. ET on Sundays. The addition of Curaleaf St. Augustine supports the Company's focus on expanding access to medical cannabis for more Florida patients.

For more information on Curaleaf's Florida dispensaries, products, and patient resources, please visit .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF ) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, Find, Anthem and The Hemp Company provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is powered by a strong presence in all stages of the supply chain. Its unique distribution network throughout Europe, Canada and Australasia brings together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This media advisory contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the opening of a dispensary in St. Augustine, FL. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed on March 3, 2025, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at , and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Jordon Rahmil, VP Public Relations

[email protected]

