WOG Technologies Wins 'Best Turnkey Biogas Project Provider' At Bioenergy Global Summit 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August 1, 2025 | WOG Technologies, a global leader in delegated water, wastewater, and renewable energy management, has been conferred the 'Best Turnkey Biogas Project Provider' award in the Bio Gas/Bio-CNG category at the Bioenergy Global Summit 2025, held at Yashobhoomi, IICC Dwarka, New Delhi. The recognition celebrates WOG's end-to-end biogas solutions that are redefining renewable energy deployment across India.
With close to 200 projects delivered globally, nearly half converting industrial effluent into Bio-CNG, WOG Technologies has built a reputation for aligning environmental outcomes with commercial viability. Its portfolio spans food waste, agricultural residue, and municipal waste, supporting India's circular economy and carbon credit ecosystem. At a time when the country's energy transition demands both engineering precision and local integration, WOG's approach blends technological depth with people-first design. From anaerobic digesters to Bio-CNG bottling units, its systems are engineered to transform waste into electricity, transport-grade fuel, and long-term community value.
Speaker and Recipient at the Bioenergy Global Summit 2025, Mr. Sunil Rajan, CEO, WOG Technologies, expressed gratitude at the honour, saying, "This recognition celebrates WOG's commitment to India's bioenergy goals, at a time when energy expectations are changing. Our turnkey approach addresses the full value chain of biogas and Bio-CNG with the technical precision and execution depth that large-scale decarbonization now requires. As pressure mounts to decouple growth from emissions, Biogas remains a rare lever that aligns energy, environment, and economics. We're focused on expanding capacity, advancing public-private models, and scaling our export-ready tech stack across emerging markets. The future of energy must be circular, scalable, and sovereign, and that's exactly what we're building."
Building on this integrated vision, the company's five-pronged technology suite includes Compressed Biogas (CBG), Biochar, Pyrolysis, Torrefaction, and a proprietary Sewage-to-Hydrogen solution. Together, these enable multiple revenue streams: from energy sales and fertilizers to carbon credits, within an execution model that combines engineering, finance, logistics, and feedstock assurance.
WOG's Compressed Biogas (CBG) wing converts municipal solid waste, agricultural residue, and food waste into clean fuel and compost through a fully integrated process of feedstock assessment, digestion, purification, and compression. With plant capacities ranging from 50 to 550 tons per day, WOG's facilities yield up to 100 kg of CBG per ton of input. Each 100 TPD plant offsets 130,000 tons of CO2 annually. The model is further strengthened by carbon credits, compost sales, and assured offtake agreements, making it both climate-smart and commercially sound. If widely adopted, a 20% CBG blend in conventional CNG could reduce national emissions by 25% and lower India's fuel import bill by $25 billion by 2030.
The Bioenergy Global Summit 2025, brought together over 100 speakers including policy leaders from the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, scientists from TERI and ICAR, and executives from Indian Oil, SAEL Industries, and international renewable energy players. Mr. Rajan's participation in the session alongside global leaders such as Mr. Jose Ricardo Castro (Co-CEO, Prodesa Group, Spain) and Mr. Atul Kharate, (CEO, Indian Oil Adani Ventures Ltd.) marks WOG's as steady contributor to global dialogues on bioenergy technology transfer.
With the global bioenergy market projected to touch $829 billion by 2025, WOG is targeting Tier-II cities in India and scaling operations across Southeast Asia with bundled carbon-financed projects. By 2030, WOG aims to deliver over 100 bioenergy projects globally, generating 10 million metric tons of Bio-CNG per year, supporting 75,000 green jobs, and abating more than 100 million tons of CO2 annually. This growth is intertwined with India's renewable energy missions, reinforcing WOG's role as a systems integrator delivering inclusive, high-impact energy solutions at scale.
About WOG Technologies
WOG Technologies: Transforming Wastewater, Water and Energy Management for a Sustainable World
The company has been at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving challenges of water and energy management. From pioneering zero-liquid discharge systems to advancing waste-to-energy technologies, WOG empowers organizations to achieve operational excellence while minimizing their environmental, water, and carbon footprint.
