ZAPS Premium Wins Prestigious Awards, Accelerates Global Expansion
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ar-Riyad, Saudi Arabia Jul 24, 2025-ZAPS Premium, Flagship Service of ZAPS Group, Wins Prestigious Arabian Best of Best Awards 2025
ZAPS Group proudly announces that its flagship luxury service, ZAPS Premium, has been honored with two prestigious accolades:
Best Airport Transfer Company – Middle East
Best Luxury Limousine Operator – Saudi Arabia
These recognitions were awarded at the Arabian Best of Best Awards 2025, celebrating ZAPS Premium's commitment to premium, tech-enabled, and customer experiences in travel, concierge, and executive transportation services across the GCC.
The event ZAPS Premium stood out among the top contenders for its seamless, high-touch services in the Middle East, and other global markets-where demand for luxury mobility solutions is on the rise.
These accolades not only recognize operational excellence but also highlight ZAPS Premium's unwavering commitment to customer experience - creating seamless, personalized, and reliable service touchpoints that elevate lifestyle service standards across the region.
Recognition Across Regions
ZAPS Premium confirms its ongoing premium concierge offerings partnership with SAB Bank and Visa Card services. These collaborations enable high-value cardholders to access a suite of elite travel and lifestyle services. The company also rolled out impactful co-branded activations with major retail and banking partners in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dubai - as part of its broader presence across global and MENA regions.
Throughout the last twelve months, ZAPS Premium successfully executed over 10,000+ luxury travel and mobility service transactions-ranging from airport meet & greets, valet parking, fast-track immigration, and premium lounge access to executive chauffeur rides-ensuring travelers experienced seamless comfort and reliability.
The brand's tailored offerings for VIPs, frequent flyers, and corporate clients have further strengthened its reputation as a trusted premium mobility partner in the region. Its airport concierge services have become a preferred choice among elite travelers across the Middle East.
