Odex Secures UAE MPCI Certification, Streamlining Pre-Shipment Compliance For Global Ocean Trade

ODeX is now certified under UAE's MPCI program, streamlining pre-shipment filing for global cargo into UAE with faster, fully digital compliance tools.

- Liji Nowal, Founder and CEO of ODeXDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ODeX, India's leading digital platform for ocean shipping documentation and payments, now operating in over 20 countries worldwide, has officially been certified under the UAE's Maritime Preload Cargo Information (MPCI) program. This milestone strengthens ODeX's commitment to simplifying compliance for freight forwarders, NVOCCs, carriers, and logistics providers managing cargo into the UAE.The MPCI program, managed by the National Advance Information Center (NAIC) under the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security, requires all cargo manifest data to be submitted electronically before the goods are loaded at origin. The goal: enhance national security, enable faster customs clearance, and streamline the overall cargo movement into the UAE.“This certification is a huge step forward in our mission to make cross-border trade more efficient and transparent,” said Liji Nowal, CEO of ODeX.“We're proud to offer our customers a certified solution that makes MPCI compliance simpler, faster, and more reliable.”Why This Matters for Global Shippers------------------------------------------------With the UAE being a key global logistics hub, complying with MPCI regulations isn't optional-it's essential. This certification now positions ODeX to support international logistics partners more effectively as they navigate pre-shipment documentation requirements. Entities required to file under MPCI include shipping lines, their agents, freight forwarders, and NVOCCs.Filings must cover detailed shipment data like:⦿ MPCI Party ID⦿ Bill of Lading details⦿ Vessel & voyage info⦿ Container & seal numbers⦿ Cargo description, weight, quantity, and HS Code⦿ Shipper, consignee, notify party, and forwarder informationWhat ODeX Brings to the Table-----------------------------------------ODeX provides multiple streamlined submission methods designed to suit diverse customer workflows. All filing methods are integrated with a centralized MPCI Dashboard, delivering real-time visibility into filing statuses, NAIC responses, RFI (Request for Information) alerts, and other key notifications.Thanks to industry certification, users gain access to a robust suite of digital tools that simplify and accelerate MPCI filing:⦿ Pre-Cargo Manifesting with bulk upload support and built-in customs validation⦿ BL Management Tools to easily link Master and House Bills of Lading⦿ Secure, Role-Based Access with full audit trails for compliance and accountability⦿ Integrated Notification System with automated alerts for NAIC updates and RFIs⦿ API Connectivity for seamless integration with port and customs systems“Our customers now have peace of mind knowing that their cargo into the UAE is backed by a fully compliant, efficient digital process,” Nowal added.“This is all about giving them the tools they need to stay ahead of regulatory changes-without the complexity.”About ODeX----------------ODeX is India's first digital platform designed to streamline ocean shipping documentation and payments. With a presence in 20+ countries and a network of over 50,000 organizations across Asia, Africa, and North America, ODeX enables seamless digital invoicing, document release, regulatory filings, and payment processing for global EXIM trade. By driving innovation and automation, ODeX helps businesses reduce costs, avoid delays, and stay compliant in today's fast-paced trade environment.For more information about MPCI compliance and onboarding, visit .

