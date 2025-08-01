Linker Finance Now Available On Fiserv Appmarket Via Communicator Open To Accelerate Community Banks Digital Transformation

Linker Finance's certification enables Community Banks on Fiserv cores to accelerate speed-to-market, reduce integration costs by 50%, and significantly reduce integration risks.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linker Finance, a modular platform built for community banks, today announced that its integration through Fiserv AppMarket's Communicator Open has been approved for distribution. As a fully certified, pre-integrated solution in the Fiserv AppMarket, Linker Finance's connector has passed Fiserv's rigorous validation process, enabling community banks on Fiserv core platforms to configure it instantly, cutting implementation time, reducing fees and integration risk, accelerating time to market, and empowering consumers to open a new deposit account in under three minutes, all while unlocking a comprehensive suite of capabilities."Our platform helps community banks grow deposits securely online, streamline business onboarding and launch a modern digital experience for their retail and commercial customers, all with real-time, two-way integration to their core, making their processes more efficient and automated," said Jorge Garcia, Founder and CEO of Linker Finance. "Being listed in the Fiserv AppMarket through Communicator Open makes it effortless for banks to enable our Unified Platform with just a few clicks, solidifying our partnership and safeguarding seamless integration with every core update."

We provide a Modular Platform that empowers both Bankers and their Customers, with key features including:



Deposit Growth Solution

Commercial Onboarding

Treasury Onboarding

Treasury Management

Digital Account Opening

CRM solution for bankers and back office Staff Fully branded white label application infrastructure

"As a tech company supporting Community Banks and Financial Institutions on their digital journey, we know how challenging and costly it can be to break into the market, especially when working with large vendors. That's why I was genuinely impressed by how seamless and efficient the onboarding experience was with the Fiserv Marketplace. Compared to past integrations, this process felt refreshingly straightforward and empowering. It's clear Fiserv is evolving to better support innovation and reduce barriers for companies like ours-and ultimately, for the financial institutions we serve," said Pete Torres, SVP of Technology at Linker Finance.

Since launching its modular platform, Linker Finance has partnered with Alloy Labs and other industry leaders to enhance and diversify its solutions for community banks. Today's announcement brings Linker Finance's capabilities to thousands of Fiserv-powered institutions, enabling them to evaluate, purchase and deploy modules directly through the AppMarket interface.

About Linker Finance

Linker Finance is a modular platform that helps community banks grow deposits, streamline operations and launch customer-centric products. The Unified Platform features deposit growth, commercial onboarding, treasury management, account opening, mobile and online banking, CRM, payment processing and fully branded white-label infrastructure-all delivered via Fiserv AppMarket's Communicator Open connector. For more information, visit or follow Linker on LinkedIn

About Fiserv AppMarket

The Fiserv AppMarket is a digital storefront that connects financial institutions with a curated portfolio of fintech solutions designed to integrate seamlessly with Fiserv core platforms. By leveraging open APIs and prebuilt connectors, such as Communicator Open, the AppMarket enables banks and credit unions to innovate quickly, reduce implementation risk and deliver personalized digital experiences to customers. To explore available solutions, visit the Fiserv AppMarket .

