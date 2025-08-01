On Triple SARM Product Launch: GW-501516, RAD-140, And MK-677 Now Available For Research Use Only

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umbrella Labs, an industry leader in the formulation and distribution of high-purity investigational compounds, has issued a detailed scientific communication announcing the release of three new SARMs (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators) available for research use in liquid and gel formats. The announcement-delivered via internal press memorandum and public dissemination-represents both a product expansion and a formalization of the company's updated compound access protocol.









This marks not just the release of three widely studied SARMs, but a full-scale refinement in Umbrella Labs' transparency model: scientific releases will now accompany all major product rollouts. These data-focused bulletins are aimed at institutional researchers, biomedical partners, and university laboratories conducting preclinical work in endocrinology, metabolism, exercise physiology, and age-related degenerative conditions.

Umbrella Labs will now publish standalone research-style communications for all new investigational products, offering greater access to compound data, batch-level analytics, and preclinical literature summaries. This evolving practice is part of the company's“research-first” operating model and adds to their credibility in the biomedical community.

“This is more than a product drop. It's a research alignment event,” said Samuel Yanner, Director of Scientific Operations at Umbrella Labs.“We're treating each release as a scientific publication-rooted in compound validation, literature support, and data transparency. Our announcement is a press release about a release. We're creating a reproducible research trail for every product in our SARMs catalog.”

Scientific Rollout: New SARMs Products Introduced

The company has added three prominent compounds to its 2025 investigational SARMs line, each selected for their proven utility in laboratory-based models of muscle wasting, metabolic dysregulation, and hormonal decline. The additions include:

1. GW-501516 (Cardarine) – 20mg/mL Liquid Gel

GW-501516, commonly known as Cardarine, is a PPARδ receptor agonist that modulates lipid metabolism, energy expenditure, and skeletal muscle oxidative capacity. Umbrella Labs' 20mg/mL formulation is suspended in a pharmaceutically stable gel matrix designed for in vivo studies and metabolic pathway exploration.

Research on GW-501516 has shown significant effects in increasing fatty acid oxidation, reducing hepatic glucose output, and improving vascular tone under metabolic stress conditions. Studies have demonstrated upregulation of uncoupling proteins (UCPs) and PGC-1α expression in murine models, supporting its role in endurance-focused protocols.

“This formulation is not just potent; it's stable,” said Yanner.“It's engineered for researchers who need consistent dosing over multi-week trials, especially in mitochondrial studies and caloric overload models.”

2. RAD-140 (Testolone) – 20mg/mL SARM Liquid

RAD-140 is a next-generation selective androgen receptor modulator that binds with high affinity to the androgen receptor (AR) while avoiding the prostate and other non-skeletal tissues. It is widely studied for its anabolic-to-androgenic ratio and its potential to promote lean mass retention in muscle wasting or hypogonadal models.

Preclinical studies in primates and rodent subjects have demonstrated that RAD-140 promotes muscle hypertrophy and may exert neuroprotective effects via interaction with estrogen receptors in the brain. Umbrella Labs offers a high-purity solution with confirmed 99.3% analytical accuracy and 3rd-party mass spectrometry validation.

“This is among the most researched SARMs we offer,” said Yanner.“We've reformulated it in-house with upgraded suspension chemistry to improve optical clarity, compound integrity, and bioavailability in research settings.”

3. MK-677 (Ibutamoren/Nutrobal) – 25mg/mL Liquid Suspension

Ibutamoren, also known as MK-677 or Nutrobal, is an orally active, non-peptide ghrelin mimetic that stimulates endogenous growth hormone (GH) and insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) secretion. It has gained traction in clinical settings for potential applications in sarcopenia, osteoporosis, cognitive aging, and metabolic dysfunction.

Umbrella Labs' 25mg/mL liquid MK-677 formulation is suitable for neuroendocrine and bone density modeling, with in vivo stability confirmed through controlled lab trials simulating ambient storage and light exposure. Independent batch testing confirms purity above 99%, with negligible degradation over 90 days.

Research has demonstrated that MK-677 increases REM sleep duration, enhances nitrogen retention, and reverses GH deficiency markers in aging models. It is also being investigated for its role in repairing tendinous and connective tissues after trauma.

Full SARMs for Sale Umbrella Labs Catalog Now Indexed

These new additions are fully integrated into the broader investigational SARM suite available at Umbrella Labs' central product category page:

SARMs for Sale Umbrella Labs

Each listing includes:



Research background and compound history

Storage and handling guidelines

Batch-specific purity reports Intended use disclaimers in line with U.S. research compound standards

Data Transparency & Research Ethics

Umbrella Labs' new scientific release model includes open access to all testing results, certificates of analysis (COAs), and sourcing documents upon researcher request. As these compounds are not approved for human use, the company explicitly prohibits clinical administration or dietary supplementation of any listed material.

Each vial is labeled with a QR code linking to its corresponding purity report, spectrum analysis, and batch ID sheet. Umbrella Labs partners with ISO-accredited labs to perform HPLC, mass spectrometry, and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) validation.

Commitment to the Research Community

Umbrella Labs is working closely with universities and private institutions to align its inventory with current academic demand. The company's recent increase in growth hormone-related peptide requests, combined with growing interest in exercise physiology, has prompted its SARMs expansion strategy.

As new compounds become available, Umbrella Labs will continue issuing formal research press updates-each one serving as a hybrid between a product launch and a peer-aligned communication tool. The intent is to make every release not just commercial, but educational.

Location, Contact, and Institutional Access

Umbrella Labs

3280 E Hemisphere Loop

Tucson, AZ 85706

1-866-289-7276

About Umbrella Labs

Umbrella Labs is a U.S.-based supplier of research-grade peptides, SARMs, and biochemical reagents. Known for its purity verification systems, stringent supply chain controls, and dedication to data transparency, the company serves academic and private research clients across North America, Europe, and Asia.

