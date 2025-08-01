'Kingdom' Box Office Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Collects THIS Much

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom saw huge first-day collections. The film hit theaters on July 31st. Read on for the detailed first-day collection report

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom released worldwide on July 31st. The film received a good response from the first show. Despite some slow scenes and illogical sequences, the overall story chosen by Gowtam Tinnanuri is good. Vijay Deverakonda is receiving praise for giving his best performance. The film was produced by Suryadevara Nagavamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

Music is composed by Anirudh. Bhagyashree Borse acted as the heroine opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Satyadev played the role of Vijay Deverakonda's brother. Let's see how much Kingdom collected on its first day and whether the openings matched the expectations.

The film unit announced that Kingdom collected a gross of 39 crores worldwide on the first day. It seems that the film collected a share of 9.9 crores in the Telugu states on the first day. In Nizam alone, it earned a share of Rs. 4.2 crores.

Kingdom also performed well at the Kerala box office on the first day, collecting 50 lakhs. The producer announced that the film collected 3 lakh dollars in the US on the first day. Overall, Vijay Deverakonda roared at the box office on the first day. If this momentum continues throughout the weekend, Kingdom's collections will be huge.

The King's arrival has created havoc 🔥On a non holiday Thursday release, Day 1 Worldwide Gross is ~ 39 Crores+ 💥💥A true display of the hysteria created among the audience ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥#BoxOfficeBlockbusterKingdom... twitter/JsF8qidrrx

- Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) August 1, 2025

Kingdom's pre-release business worldwide was 47 crores. If the collections recorded on the first day continue in the coming days, Kingdom will reach break-even. This is the movie made under the direction of Gowtam Tinnanuri after Jersey. Gowtam was supposed to do a film with Ram Charan after Jersey, but that project was dropped due to some reasons.