Qatar Add Two More Medals At Asian Junior Bowling

2025-08-01 05:12:59
Qatar added two more medals - a silver and a bronze - to its tally at the 24th Asian Junior Bowling Championship, currently underway in Doha.

Abdulrahman Al Dosari clinched silver in the all-events category with 3,960 points, while the Qatari B team secured bronze in the four-player team event with 5,052 points. This brings Qatar's total medals in the tournament to four, following earlier success in the doubles. The championship, hosted at the Qatar National Bowling Center, runs until August 2. The Masters competition begins today, with the tournament concluding tomorrow with a final awards ceremony honouring top-performing athletes across all categories.

