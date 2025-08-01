Qatar's Tamam International To Spearhead Key Projects In Uzbekistan
The meeting was held between the Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, and Murad Ali, Head of the Qatari company Tamam International.
In the course of the meeting, the parties discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation in key priority areas and implementing major investment projects. In particular, concrete proposals were made to develop electricity generation and distribution systems, modernize logistics infrastructure, and establish tourism facilities and modern healthcare institutions.
Following the negotiations, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening a mutually beneficial partnership and deepening cooperation. To systematically advance the proposed initiatives, it was agreed to establish a working group comprising representatives from Tamam International and relevant government agencies of Uzbekistan, as proposed by the Minister.
Tamam International is one of Qatar's leading investment companies, with extensive international experience in implementing large-scale projects across various sectors, including energy, transport and logistics, tourism, and healthcare. The company is actively involved in transnational initiatives and is keen to expand its presence in the Central Asian region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
CommentsNo comment