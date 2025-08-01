Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar's Tamam International To Spearhead Key Projects In Uzbekistan

2025-08-01 05:07:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 1 . Uzbekistan and Qatar's Tamam International discussed expanding cooperation in energy, logistics, tourism, and healthcare, agreeing to form a working group to advance major investment projects, Trend reports.

The meeting was held between the Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, and Murad Ali, Head of the Qatari company Tamam International.

In the course of the meeting, the parties discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation in key priority areas and implementing major investment projects. In particular, concrete proposals were made to develop electricity generation and distribution systems, modernize logistics infrastructure, and establish tourism facilities and modern healthcare institutions.

Following the negotiations, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening a mutually beneficial partnership and deepening cooperation. To systematically advance the proposed initiatives, it was agreed to establish a working group comprising representatives from Tamam International and relevant government agencies of Uzbekistan, as proposed by the Minister.

Tamam International is one of Qatar's leading investment companies, with extensive international experience in implementing large-scale projects across various sectors, including energy, transport and logistics, tourism, and healthcare. The company is actively involved in transnational initiatives and is keen to expand its presence in the Central Asian region.

