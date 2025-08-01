President Tokayev Stresses Key Railway Projects To Elevate Kazakhstan's Transit Role
In his remarks, President Tokayev outlined ongoing efforts to enhance Kazakhstan's role as a major Eurasian transit hub, citing the construction of second tracks on the Dostyk - Moiynty section, which is expected to increase freight capacity fivefold, as well as new railway lines such as Moiynty - Kyzylzhar, Darbaza - Maktaaral, and Ayagoz - Bakty. Additional measures include the development of logistics centers, continued repair of 11,000 kilometers of railway, and the expansion or modernization of 5,000 kilometers of track nationwide.
Tokayev also highlighted Kazakhstan's growing connectivity through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and its partnership with China on a logistics center in Xi'an, launched under the“One Belt, One Road” initiative.
In recognition of their contribution to the country's transport sector, several industry workers received awards from the Head of State.
