Kazakhstan's Aviation Revolution Ignites With Construction Of Three New Airports
“The implementation of such projects, in addition to increasing passenger traffic, stimulates the development of logistics, tourism, trade, and several related industries,” Tokayev noted.
The President also announced that restoration work has begun at the Arkalyk airport and highlighted recent upgrades completed in 2023, including new terminals in Almaty, Shymkent, and Kyzylorda. As a result, the capacity of Almaty Airport increased from 2.5 million to 14 million passengers per year.
Kazakh leader stressed the necessity to further expand international air links:“Currently, Kazakhstan has direct flights to more than 30 countries. But this, given the potential of our state, is not enough. Work in this direction will be continued.”
In addition to aviation, President Tokayev reiterated support for domestic industrial development, particularly in transport engineering. He pointed to a locomotive manufacturing plant in Astana as a successful example of local production with foreign involvement and confirmed continued state backing for such ventures.
