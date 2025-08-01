Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan's Aviation Revolution Ignites With Construction Of Three New Airports

Kazakhstan's Aviation Revolution Ignites With Construction Of Three New Airports


2025-08-01 05:07:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 1. Kazakhstan is constructing new airports in Zaisan, Katon-Karagay, and Kenderli as part of a broader strategy to modernize the country's aviation infrastructure and expand air connectivity, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on the occasion of Transport Workers' Day, Trend reports via Akorda.

“The implementation of such projects, in addition to increasing passenger traffic, stimulates the development of logistics, tourism, trade, and several related industries,” Tokayev noted.

The President also announced that restoration work has begun at the Arkalyk airport and highlighted recent upgrades completed in 2023, including new terminals in Almaty, Shymkent, and Kyzylorda. As a result, the capacity of Almaty Airport increased from 2.5 million to 14 million passengers per year.

Kazakh leader stressed the necessity to further expand international air links:“Currently, Kazakhstan has direct flights to more than 30 countries. But this, given the potential of our state, is not enough. Work in this direction will be continued.”

In addition to aviation, President Tokayev reiterated support for domestic industrial development, particularly in transport engineering. He pointed to a locomotive manufacturing plant in Astana as a successful example of local production with foreign involvement and confirmed continued state backing for such ventures.

MENAFN01082025000187011040ID1109872258

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search