Russian Military Losses In July Exceeded 33,000 Cinc Syrskyi
"Russian losses in manpower in July alone exceeded 33,000 - 33,220 to be exact," Syrskyi said.
He also expressed his gratitude to Ukrainian defenders for their professional and courageous combat efforts.Read also: Russia losing 1,201 personnel daily in Ukraine – CinC Syrskyi
Total Russian combat losses in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to August 1, 2025, are estimated at approximately 1,054,200 personnel, including 940 killed or injured over the past day.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
CommentsNo comment