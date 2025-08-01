Russian Military Losses In July Exceeded 33,000 Cinc Syrskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Russian losses in manpower in July alone exceeded 33,000 - 33,220 to be exact," Syrskyi said.

He also expressed his gratitude to Ukrainian defenders for their professional and courageous combat efforts.

Russia losing 1,201 personnel daily in Ukraine – CinC Syrskyi

Total Russian combat losses in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to August 1, 2025, are estimated at approximately 1,054,200 personnel, including 940 killed or injured over the past day.