This 'Fake' Cardiologist's Last 5 Patients Died On The SAME DAY! Who Is Dr John Camm?
Yadav posed as 'Dr John Camm', a top UK-based heart specialist, and has been accused of performing medical procedures without valid licence.
The accused, as per inspection records presented before the Madhya Pradesh assembly, was performing crucial angioplasty operations under a false identity. The fake cardiologist performed 12 such operations at Mission Hospital in Damoh district between January 2 and February 11.
As per sources quoted by The Indian Express, five of these patients died during the same day as the angioplasty - two during the procedure and three soon after it.
The five patients 'treated' by Yadav, aged between 51 and 75, died one after the other in a span of just one month, the state assembly was informed.
The death of these patients has raised serious questions about how the fake cardiologist was hired and allowed to conduct operations without proper supervision.
The newspaper further stated in its report that Yadav fled after operating on his last patient and resigned from the hospital, taking a portable echo machine with him.
The five patients who died on the same day after being operated on by Yadav include:
- Raheesa Begum (63) - treated on January 15 Israel Khan (75) - treated on January 17 Buddha Ahirwar (67) - treated on January 25 Mangal Singh Rajput (65) - treated on February 2 Satyendra Singh Rathore (51) - treated on February 11
Deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla on Friday told the MP assembly that he hospital had failed to inform health authorities about Yadav's appointment, violating provisions under Madhya Pradesh Nursing Homes and Clinical Establishments (Registration and Licensing) Act.Also Read | Mint Explainer: Decoding AI's diagnostics edge in healthcare
The government, therefore, had no scope to verify Yadav's credentials and the authenticity of his medial profession claims.
The fake cardiologist is now under judicial custody, after being arrested in April this year. The charges Yadav is facing include fraud, impersonation, and culpable homicide among others.
