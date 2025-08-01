Vice President Election Set For September 9 After Jagdeep Dhankhar's Resignation

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced that the Vice Presidential election will take place on September 9, 2025. This follows the sudden resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar earlier this month. As per EC, the Notification for Vice Presidential election will be issued on August 7 and last date for filing nomination papers is August 21.

Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped down on July 21, more than two years before his official term was to end. Dhankhar had resigned from the post over health concerns. In his letter to President Droupadi Murmu, he wrote, "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution."

His resignation created a wave of shock across all political parties, with many questioning the sudden move and targeting the central government.

Electoral college finalised

The Election Commission confirmed on Thursday that it has finalised the electoral college for this important election. As per the rules, the Vice President of India is elected by an electoral college made up of:



All elected and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha All elected members of the Lok Sabha

These members will cast their votes on September 9 to elect the new Vice President.

The poll body said that the final list of the electoral college will be available for purchase at a special counter in its office after the notification is officially issued.

New Vice President to serve full five-year term

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officially confirmed the vacancy of the Vice President's post through a notification issued on July 22. This came a day after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the role.

As per the law, when the office of the Vice President becomes vacant, an election must be held as soon as possible to fill the post. The new Vice President, once elected, will serve a full five-year term, starting from the day they take office.

The upcoming election will be the 17th Vice-Presidential Election in India. It will be conducted according to the rules laid down in the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, which guides how these top constitutional posts are filled.

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned early

Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation came as a surprise. He had taken office in August 2022, and still had more than two years remaining in his term.

The reasons behind his resignation have not been made public. However, it has forced the Election Commission to begin the process for a fresh election, as India cannot remain without a Vice President for long.