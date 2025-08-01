BLUETTI Apex 300 Launches In Retail After Raising $5.4M, Leading 2025'S Crowdfunding Charts
The Apex 300 is a high-performance standalone power station with a 2,764.8Wh capacity and 3,840W output, making it ideal for emergency home backup, RVs, and off-grid cabins. It also supports an expandable ecosystem, enabling fully automated whole-home backup.
Key Innovations:
-
Ultra-low 20W AC idle draw for extended standby operation-perfect for fridges, medical devices, and other essentials
Next-gen automotive-grade LiFePO4 battery, designed for up to 17 years of daily use
Apex 300 Hits Retail Shelves August 1
Starting August 1, the Apex 300 will be available through the BLUETTI Official Store and Amazon, starting at €1,799. Customers who order during the launch period can enjoy an additional 8% discount with a special promotional offer.
About BLUETTI
As a pioneer in clean energy technology, BLUETTI is committed to delivering reliable and innovative portable power solutions for home backup and outdoor living. Trusted by over 3.5 million users across more than 110 countries and regions, BLUETTI continues to advance energy independence with a focus on long-term sustainability and responsible innovation. Through initiatives like LAAF (Light An African Family), the company supports broader access to clean, reliable energy in underserved regions-underscoring its ongoing commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values.
Photo -
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment